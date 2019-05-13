Trump Denies WH Adviser's Claim US Consumers to Pay for Tariffs on Chinese Goods

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said earlier that American companies would pay for the tariffs on Chinese imports as well as Chinese enterprises imposed by the Trump administration.

Commenting on the trade war between the two states, US President Donald Trump claimed on Twitter there is "no reason" for Americans to pay more due to the tariffs he recently introduced against Chinese goods, also reiterating that a Chinese response would only make things worse for Beijing.

….completely avoided if you by from a non-Tariffed Country, or you buy the product inside the USA (the best idea). That’s Zero Tariffs. Many Tariffed companies will be leaving China for Vietnam and other such countries in Asia. That’s why China wants to make a deal so badly!… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019

..There will be nobody left in China to do business with. Very bad for China, very good for USA! But China has taken so advantage of the U.S. for so many years, that they are way ahead (Our Presidents did not do the job). Therefore, China should not retaliate-will only get worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019

Trump also noted that he had warned Chinese, including his counterpart President Xi Jinping about possible consequences.

I say openly to President Xi & all of my many friends in China that China will be hurt very badly if you don’t make a deal because companies will be forced to leave China for other countries. Too expensive to buy in China. You had a great deal, almost completed, & you backed out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019

The statements by the US president come after last week he increased the level of tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on about $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. Trump also ordered tariffs to be raised on all remaining US imports from China, valued at around $300 billion, saying they would produce "massive payments" to the US Treasury Department.

The trade dispute between the two countries started a year ago, with both Washington and Beijing introducing billions of dollars' worth of retaliatory tariffs on each other.