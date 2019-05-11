Register
18:23 GMT +311 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former US President Barack Obama. File photo

    Malaysian Man Involved in 1MDB Case Faces New Charges Over Alleged Obama Funds

    © AFP 2019 / Joshua LOTT
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The businessman is one of the key figures in a money-laundering scandal which also involves a number of Malaysian officials, including former Prime Minister Nijab Razak, who are suspected of embezzling billions of dollars from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund since 2009.

    Additional charges have been lodged against Malaysian businessman Jho Low, who is already accused of being involved in a money-laundering scheme related to the 1MDB wealth fund.

    Low, along with Haitian-American rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, have been indicted of conspiracy to make illegal contributions to the 2012 reelection campaign of former US President Barack Obama; contributing to US election campaigns is illegal for foreign nationals.

    READ MORE: Malaysian Investigators to Summon Two Goldman Units in 1MDB Case

    US prosecutors claimed in an indictment on Friday that Low transferred $21.6 million to Michel “for the purpose of funnelling significant sums of money into the United States presidential election”.

    Michel, for his part, allegedly paid nearly $865,000 to about 20 “straw donors” to help them make donations in their names to a presidential fundraising committee.

    “The object of the conspiracy was for Michel and Jho Low to gain access to, and potential influence with, Candidate A and his administration, by secretly funnelling foreign money from Jho Low through Michel. To gain further access to and influence with Candidate A and his administration, Jho Low attended or arranged for his associates to attend events at the White House with Candidate A”, the indictment said.

    READ MORE: 1MDB Scandal Deepens as US Seeks to Recover $38 Mln in Assets

    Although the presidential candidate receiving the donations was only referred to as “Candidate A”, it has been widely reported that Barack Obama was the recipient. The former US president has reportedly declined to comment on the matter.

    President Barack Obama wipes away tears from his eyes as he speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 5, 2016, about steps his administration is taking to reduce gun violence.
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster, File
    Obama Took Trump’s Win in 2016 as Personal Insult - Reports
    Earlier, the Malaysian businessman faced the 1MDB case-related charges in New York for allegedly conspiring to loot billions of dollars from the wealth fund.

    The additional accusations against Low come after Malaysia's Attorney General Tommy Thomas announced that Washington had partly returned and will be returning considerable amount of funds recovered from seized assets related to the 1MDB fund.

    Since the creation of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund in 2009, an array of Malaysian officials, including former Prime Minister Nijab Razak, have been suspected of laundering a total of $4.5 billion from fund-related projects and activity.

    Related:

    US Returning Substantial Money to Malaysia in 1MDB Fund Case
    French Court Seizes Property of UAE Tycoon in Malaysian 1MDB Fund Case - Reports
    Tags:
    election campaign, conspiracy, charges, prosecutors, Barack Obama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renown Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse