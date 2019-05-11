Register
16:50 GMT +311 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UK Manufacturing.

    UK Economy Defies Brexit Fears Again, Gains in Q1 Amid Rising Exports

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The UK's GDP growth continues to accelerate, defying earlier predictions of a catastrophe befalling the country due to Brexit woes, sometimes disparagingly called 'Project Fear'. Gains in manufacturing, exports, and domestic consumption are driving the latest economic expansion.

    Kristian Rouz — Britain's economy is picking up momentum despite the heightened political turmoil related to the Brexit process, as the nation's manufacturing and exports posted gains in the first quarter of this year. The optimistic data comes in defiance of fears of a 'no-deal' Brexit that dominated the UK's political agenda at the beginning of the year.

    According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the British GDP added 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in 1Q19, an increase from 0.2 percent in the previous reporting period.

    Brexit campaigner and Member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage arrives to attend a debate on the outcome of the latest European Summit on Brexit, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, April 16, 2019
    © REUTERS / Vincent Kessler
    Brexit Bollo*ks
    The UK's manufacturing output grew 2.2 percent, its quickest pace since 1988, officials said, as rising overseas demand for UK-made manufacturing goods drove the expansion and job creation in that sector.

    The ONS also said the so-called stockpiling of goods in anticipation of a no-deal Brexit on 29 March (which didn't happen) contributed to the expansion, with the pharma industry surging 9.4 percent as a result. UK-made medicines also met rife demand from continental Europe, driving the nation's exports as well.

    "It is correct that there has been some stockpiling ahead of the possibility of a no-deal exit in March but the underlying message is one of resilience of this economy — the growth has come across all sectors: services, construction, manufacturing, production — it's not just in one area," Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said. "When you look at the broader picture, what's happening in Germany, what's happening in the EU27, this is good solid performance for the UK economy, given the circumstances."

    Meanwhile, the UK's imports also increased in the first quarter, slashing some percentage points off the GDP in terms of foreign trade, but also translating into positive growth in the context of consumer demand.

    READ MORE: UK Could Be Set for 'Continual Brexit Extensions' — Brexit Party Organiser

    The UK's trade deficit doubled in 1Q19, from £8.9 bln to £18.3 bln, which is a negative development, given the gradual reduction of the deficit over the past few quarters. However, consumer demand remained solid amid low unemployment, rising wages, and stable consumer confidence.

    "Some businesses brought activity forward early this year in preparation for leaving the EU, so higher stocks and earlier orders have artificially bumped up the growth numbers," Tej Parikh of the Institute of Directors, a lobbying group, said.

    Nigel Farage speaks at the launch of the newly created 'Brexit Party' campaign for the European elections, in Coventry, Britain April 12, 2019
    © REUTERS / Eddie Keogh
    Confident Farage Mocks Theresa May Despite Past of Duplicitous Brexit Vows
    The UK's economy grew 1.8 percent year-on-year, which is far stronger than the pace of economic expansion in the rest of Europe — as Germany faces a possible recession in the second half of this year, according to Eurostat.

    For its part, the Bank of England (BOE) has recently raised its growth forecast for this year from 1.2 percent to 1.5 percent. This as the world economy is facing a gradual slowdown due to disruptions in international trade and lingering trade disputes between the US and China, as well as the EU — which Britain, for now, remains a part of.

    The opposition Labour party criticised the Conservative cabinet in the wake of the GDP report, despite the optimistic figures. Labour MPs say work productivity remains low, while gains in wages remain scant across many sectors of the economy.

    "It's not surprising to see households and businesses protecting themselves against a potentially disastrous Tory no-deal Brexit," Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell said. "With this government increasingly resembling a business entering administration, it's time they admitted the failure of their approach."

    Some economists say the UK's economic growth could moderate in the second quarter. However, last quarter's figures disproved similar allegations made in the past — suggesting rife uncertainty surrounding the Brexit process makes forecasting hardly feasible at this point.

    READ MORE: Liberal Democrats' 'Bollocks to Brexit' Slogan Provokes Mixed Reactions

    In the meantime, British manufacturing is chugging along, driving a rebound in economic activity across the industrial regions on the English North and Northeast — that voted Leave back in 2016. The UK is set to leave the EU sometime later this year — depending on how fast the MPs can agree on the terms of Brexit.

    Related:

    Jeremy Corbyn: There Has Been No Big Offer In Brexit Talks With The Government
    UK Labour Party Says Brexit Deal Talks With PM to Continue Next Week - Report
    ‘Oh, F*ck Off’: What EU Politicians Say About UK PM & Brexit Behind Closed Doors
    Tags:
    GDP, manufacturing, export, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renown Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse