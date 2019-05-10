Register
18:31 GMT +310 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Nord Stream 2 pipeline being laid.

    Austria Welcomes US LNG, But Not as Substitute to Nord Stream 2 – Minister

    Nord Stream 2
    Business
    Get short URL
    137

    The US increased its pressure on the Western European countries partnering with Russia on Nord Stream 2 earlier this week, accusing Moscow of using the gas pipeline project as a "geopolitical weapon" and threatening to levy sanctions against European companies working with Gazprom on the project.

    Austria envisions Nord Stream 2 as a project which will help ensure Europe's long-term supply of energy, and does not support efforts to replace it, Austrian Economy Minister Margarete Schrambock has indicated.

    "We support this project to secure Europe's long-term energy supply," Schrambock said, speaking to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.

    According to the minister, other sources of energy, including liquefied natural gas supplies from the United States, are welcome in Europe, "but in addition to, not instead of Nord Stream 2."

    Nord Stream 2 pipes. File photo
    © Photo: nord-stream2
    US Slams Nord Stream 2 as Russia’s ‘Geopolitical Weapon’ in Fresh Rant
    Austrian energy giant OMV is one of five Western European energy companies working with Russian gas giant Gazprom on the construction of Nord Stream 2, an $11 billion energy infrastructure project designed to deliver up to 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year to a hub in Germany via the Baltic Sea.

    Expected to be completed later this year, the project is actively opposed by Washington and its allies in Eastern Europe, with some of the latter standing to lose revenues from ground-based pipelines through which Russian gas makes its way west.

    The US has repeatedly attempted to derail the project, threatening participating companies with sanctions and dismissing the project as a geopolitical scheme. Officials from Germany, Nord Stream 2's key European supporter, have maintained that the project is purely economic, and designed to deliver competitively priced Russian pipeline gas to the continent to meet its growing energy needs.

    A Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project pipe
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    US Envoy to Germany Threatens Nord Stream 2 Firms With Sanctions AGAIN
    Last week, President Trump and Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini issued a joint statement condemning Nord Stream 2, saying that energy security was "fundamental" to both countries national security and accusing Moscow of using Nord Stream 2 as a "geopolitical weapon."

    This week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo abruptly canceled his visit to Germany, citing "international security issues" and flying to Baghdad instead. Pompeo was expected to discuss multiple issues with German officials, including Nord Stream 2.

    Together with Gazprom and OMV, Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, France's Engie and Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell are involved in the pipeline project.

    Related:

    US Slams Nord Stream 2 as Russia’s ‘Geopolitical Weapon’ in Fresh Rant
    US Envoy to Germany Threatens Nord Stream 2 Firms With Sanctions AGAIN
    Merkel's Likely Successor Supports Nord Stream 2 Despite US Pressure
    Nord Stream 2 is 'Unstoppable', EU Commissioner Admits
    German Politician Lambasts EC Chief Hopeful's Plans to Block Nord Stream 2
    European Commission Hopeful Vows to Use ‘All Procedures’ to Block Nord Stream 2
    Nord Stream 2 Route Under 3rd Danish Request Exceeds Original by 15 Miles
    Tags:
    gas projects, pipeline, Nord Stream 2, Margarete Schramboeck, Russia, United States, Europe, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Kardashian West Attends Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2019
    This Week in Pictures: 4 May - 10 May
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse