PepsiCo Says Dropped Cases Against Indian Farmers Over Lay's Chips Potatoes

Last week, the company said it had offered four of the nine farmers involved to join the company in a bid to settle the lawsuit.
"After discussions with the Government, the Company has agreed to withdraw cases against farmers. We are relying on the said discussions to find a long term and an amicable resolution of all issues around seed protection," the corporation's spokesman said in a statement, as quoted by The Hindu, on Thursday.
READ MORE: PepsiCo Inks $3.2 billion Deal with Controversial Drink Machine Maker
PepsiCo's decision to drop the cases followed major backlash from farmers and agricultural associations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)