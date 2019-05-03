PepsiCo Says Dropped Cases Against Indian Farmers Over Lay's Chips Potatoes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Food and beverage giant PepsiCo said it had decided to drop lawsuits against Indian farmers over allegedly growing a potato type exclusively used for its Lay's chips.

Last week, the company said it had offered four of the nine farmers involved to join the company in a bid to settle the lawsuit.

"After discussions with the Government, the Company has agreed to withdraw cases against farmers. We are relying on the said discussions to find a long term and an amicable resolution of all issues around seed protection," the corporation's spokesman said in a statement, as quoted by The Hindu, on Thursday.

The outlet also quoted Anand Yagnik, the lawyer of four farmers, as saying that it was still unclear when PepsiCo would implement its decision. Yagnik also noted the importance of the company communicating its decision to the court and the farmers' lawyers.

PepsiCo's decision to drop the cases followed major backlash from farmers and agricultural associations.