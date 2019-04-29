First Sales Date for Russian Aurus Cars to General Public REVEALED

"We expect the first cars for clients in 2020," Vagif Bikulov, the operations director of the Avilon luxury cars division, said.
When asked about the reasons for the delay, Bikulov readdressed the question to the automobile maker.
The Kortezh project envisages the creation of luxury cars for top state officials. The cars are already used by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Federal Protective Service, which is charged with protecting high-ranking Russian officials. Retail prices for Aurus cars are expected to start at 10 million rubles ($152,000).
