Where is the Love? Fox News and Trump Have a Falling Out

US President Donald Trump, accustomed to unwavering support for his policies and actions from Fox News, appears to be experiencing something of a lover’s tiff, as the network increasingly calls the polarizing leader out for fringe opinions and factual errors.

Trump, according to reports, is claiming that sinister actors operating deep within his favorite news network have switched sides and are now aligned against him, according to a new report from Politico.

After twice tweeting his complaints following a highly-anticipated Bernie Sanders Town Hall program on Fox, the president accused the network of stocking a pro-Sanders audience managed by news anchors that were too polite to the Democratic firebrand, currently a front-runner in the upcoming US 2020 presidential elections.

Although critics — including the New York Times — have long viewed Fox News as being controlled by Trump (or vice-versa), the president's recent tirade against his primary US media support network indicates that the cosy relationship may be more than just on the rocks, according to Politico.com.

On Tuesday morning Trump tweeted — one day after Fox News anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier spent a heavily-watched hour with Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders: "So weird to watch Crazy Bernie on @Fox News."

"Not surprisingly, @BretBaier and the ‘audience' was so smiley and nice. Very strange," Trump mused.

The US president also questioned the hiring of former Democratic National Committee interim chairwoman Donna Brazile as a Fox News political analyst, while accusing the network of packing the Sanders Town Hall with enthusiastic supporters of the Vermont Senator.

A spokesperson for Fox News denied that attendees to the high-ratings Bernie Sanders event were skewed toward the independent candidate's supporters, even as Trump fans were allegedly forced to stand outside, according to Politico.

According to sources at Fox, many news anchors are questioning their duties in what they suggest is membership in a pro-Trump cheerleading squad, according to reports.

Former White House staffers suggest that due primarily to unquestioning support for the president's policies and behaviors, particularly at the hands of Fox anchor personalities Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, Trump — who routinely spends hours most days watching the right-wing media outlet — has become highly sensitive to critique of any kind, according to Politico.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, in response to questions regarding Trump's apparent falling out with Fox News, stated, "We expect all of the news to be fair and accurate and not trying to drive the liberal agenda," according to an interview with Politico.

While Trump has been known to favor only supportive news anchors with interviews — talking one-on-one with Hannity eight times, more than every other network combined — other anchors have shown their willingness to let the president speak his mind.

"We'd love to have you on a town hall soon — or even an interview on @SpecialReport — it's been awhile," Baier tweeted after Trump complained on Tuesday about Fox.