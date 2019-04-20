Register
00:18 GMT +321 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks on Fox News Monday April 15, 2019

    Where is the Love? Fox News and Trump Have a Falling Out

    Youtube Screengrab
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 01

    US President Donald Trump, accustomed to unwavering support for his policies and actions from Fox News, appears to be experiencing something of a lover’s tiff, as the network increasingly calls the polarizing leader out for fringe opinions and factual errors.

    US President Donald Trump, accustomed to unwavering support for his policies and actions from Fox News, appears to be experiencing something of a lover's tiff, as the network increasingly calls the polarizing leader out for fringe opinions and factual errors.

    US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh AP file
    Warren Calls for House to Begin Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump

    Trump, according to reports, is claiming that sinister actors operating deep within his favorite news network have switched sides and are now aligned against him, according to a new report from Politico.

    After twice tweeting his complaints following a highly-anticipated Bernie Sanders Town Hall program on Fox, the president accused the network of stocking a pro-Sanders audience managed by news anchors that were too polite to the Democratic firebrand, currently a front-runner in the upcoming US 2020 presidential elections.

    Although critics — including the New York Times — have long viewed Fox News as being controlled by Trump (or vice-versa), the president's recent tirade against his primary US media support network indicates that the cosy relationship may be more than just on the rocks, according to Politico.com.

    On Tuesday morning Trump tweeted — one day after Fox News anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier spent a heavily-watched hour with Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders: "So weird to watch Crazy Bernie on @Fox News."

    "Not surprisingly, @BretBaier and the ‘audience' was so smiley and nice. Very strange," Trump mused.

    The US president also questioned the hiring of former Democratic National Committee interim chairwoman Donna Brazile as a Fox News political analyst, while accusing the network of packing the Sanders Town Hall with enthusiastic supporters of the Vermont Senator.

    A spokesperson for Fox News denied that attendees to the high-ratings Bernie Sanders event were skewed toward the independent candidate's supporters, even as Trump fans were allegedly forced to stand outside, according to Politico.

    The Critical Hour
    Mueller Report Reveals Trump's Lies And Deception, But Not Collusion
    According to sources at Fox, many news anchors are questioning their duties in what they suggest is membership in a pro-Trump cheerleading squad, according to reports.

    Former White House staffers suggest that due primarily to unquestioning support for the president's policies and behaviors, particularly at the hands of Fox anchor personalities Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, Trump — who routinely spends hours most days watching the right-wing media outlet — has become highly sensitive to critique of any kind, according to Politico.

    White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, in response to questions regarding Trump's apparent falling out with Fox News, stated, "We expect all of the news to be fair and accurate and not trying to drive the liberal agenda," according to an interview with Politico.

    While Trump has been known to favor only supportive news anchors with interviews — talking one-on-one with Hannity eight times, more than every other network combined — other anchors have shown their willingness to let the president speak his mind.

    "We'd love to have you on a town hall soon — or even an interview on @SpecialReport — it's been awhile," Baier tweeted after Trump complained on Tuesday about Fox.

     

    Related:

    Response to Sanders' Fox News Town Hall Shows US Fear of ‘Socialism' Fading
    Bernie Sanders Makes "Big Impression" at Fox News Town Hall
    AOC Blames Fox Host Over Threats Against Hijab-Wearing Legislator, Gets Slammed
    Fox News Host Doubles Down, Defends Past Comments on Women, Pedophilia
    Backlash as Fox News Host Says Immigrant Caravan Carries Diseases to US
    Fox News' Host Roasts Black, Muslim, Latino 'Congresswomen of Apocalypse'
    Tags:
    spoiled brat kid, rage, angry tweets, argument, anger, political spat, Twentieth Century Fox, Democratic National Committee, White House, Sarah Sanders, Trump, Bernie Sanders, Vermont, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees of Observation Deck in Moscow City PANORAMA360
    Looking for Something Breath-taking? Find it at Moscow City's Observation Deck
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse