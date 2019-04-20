CIA Accuses Huawei of Being Funded by Chinese Authorities - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Central Intelligence Agency has accused the Chinese technology giant of being sponsored by the country's authorities, The Times newspaper reported on Saturday, citing a source.

The Times reported that, according to the US intelligence agency, Huawei was being funded by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, the National Security Commission, and a third branch of the Chinese state intelligence network.

The newspaper also said, citing a US intelligence source, that China's Ministry of State Security had endorsed the state sponsorship of the company.

READ MORE: Huawei CEO Offers Germany 'No-Spy Deal' to Address Security Concerns — Reports

The report comes after earlier this month US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that Washington may scrap cooperation with some "important strategic partners" who use Huawei Technologies Co Ltd systems.

© REUTERS / Tyrone Siu US Threatens to Scrap Ties With Allies Over Use of China’s Huawei Technologies

Huawei has recently faced allegations that it is linked to the Chinese government and even has been spying on its behalf, something that the company has vehemently denied.

Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the Chinese telecommunications giant from participating in government contracts, citing security reasons, while several other countries said they were also worried about Huawei's activities.