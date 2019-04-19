Register
13:44 GMT +319 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian money

    Public Confidence in India's Economy Drops Amid Ongoing Election

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Citizens of India are expressing increasingly pessimistic views of their country's economic future amid an underperforming industrial sector, and stable expansion in the agricultural and commodities sectors – posing a tough re-election challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Kristian Rouz — A new poll has found that the majority of Indians don't believe their nation's economy has improved over the past few years, as the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to address the inequality, structural inefficiency, and sluggish job creation.

    While the outcome of the ongoing elections is still uncertain, some regions have recorded a higher-than-expected protest vote.

    According to a Gallup poll released Friday, only 49 percent of Indians believe the economy is getting better. 18 percent of respondents said economic conditions in the country have become worse under the Modi cabinet — suggesting the overall economic sentiment is somewhat positive.

    Gold ingots
    © Sputnik / Oleg Lastochkin
    Indian Candidates Dole Out Cash, Gold and Booze to Win Election
    However, India is a nation of 1.3 billion people, and the differences between its regional submarkets are immense — as is the inequality between various societal strata. For example, the Gallup poll found that India's rural regions are generally more optimistic of the current economic conditions than urban areas.

    Only 41 percent of Indians said that now is a good time to look for a job in their region, while India's unemployment rate increased to 3.53 percent last year from 3.52 percent in 2017. Albeit even lower than in the US, India's jobless rate compared against the size of its population also points to a huge number of unemployed among urban residents.

    READ MORE: Indian Man Chops Off His Finger After Voting For Wrong Candidate — Reports

    "The increase in unemployment is clearly visible all across India", a study from Azim Premji University found

    Workers install wires on a 'Golden Bridge of Silk Road' structure on a platform outside the National Convention Center, the venue which will hold the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    China Overlooking India's Belt and Road Concerns Not Surprising - Analysts
    Meanwhile, the World Bank found in its recent review of the sustainability of India's economy that the nation is excessively reliant on domestic demand as the main driver of its economic expansion.

    Experts said India should boost its exports in agricultural and manufactured goods, as well as commodities.

    However, that may be a tough challenge amid a slowdown in the global demand for manufactured goods — as even Mainland China has struggled to maintain its level of exports over the past few years.

    "At the same time you've also seen in the last couple of years that (India's) current account deficit widened — an indication that increasingly growth came from the non-tradable sector — from the domestic sector, and that makes it difficult to export more", Hans Timmer of World Bank said.

    Teak trees in Gir Forest National Park
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Bernard Gagnon / Teak trees in Gir Forest National Park
    India Ready to Go Extra '35 Miles' for Single Hermit Voter in the Jungle
    According to Gallup, India's GDP growth has slowed from 8.2 percent in 2015 — when many economists expected India to become the new China — to just 6.7 percent last year. Albeit still quicker than China's, India's pace of economic expansion appears to be less sustainable due to insufficient diversification in its sources of growth.

    Gallup experts said PM Modi's political party — known as the BJP — is facing its main challenge from disenchanted urban voters, who expressed the most pessimistic view of the future of India's economy.

    READ MORE: Second Phase of India's 2019 Elections Marred With Violence in West Bengal

    Additionally, the poll's findings suggest that India's urban-rural divide may be deepening amid the booming agricultural sector and a slowdown in manufacturing — which India's next government will have to prevent in order to maintain political and economic stability in the country.

    India's ongoing elections started on 11 April and will conclude by 19 May 2019, while the vote count will be complete by 23 May. Results of the vote will be announced on the same day. 

    Related:

    India-Norway to Boost Cooperation in Maritime Economy
    India Announces $1.4 Billion Soft Loan to Maldives’ Ailing Economy
    India Poised to Surpass UK’s Economy in Next One Year - Finance Minister
    India Warns of Impending Threat to World Economy Due to Unsustainable Oil Prices
    Tags:
    elections, economy, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Troitsky Monastery on Fire
    Paradise and Inferno: Holy Places All Over the World That Were Tested by Fire
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse