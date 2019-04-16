Register
15:11 GMT +316 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pedestrians pass infront of US and Japan flags on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House on April 27, 2015 in Washington, DC

    Japan, US Discuss Trade Ahead of Full-Scale Talks

    © AFP 2019 / MANDEL NGAN
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Top Japanese and US officials are discussing bilateral trade just ahead of the broader negotiations aimed at striking a bilateral free-trade accord; Monday's preliminary talks reportedly focused on the exchange of goods and touched upon exchange rates in both countries.

    Kristian Rouz — Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer have discussed bilateral trade, currency exchange, and investment during a three-hour meeting in Washington.

    The talks were described as "frank and good" by the Japanese official, amid the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) warning that the future trade framework with the US is a key factor in setting its monetary policies.

    READ MORE: US Approves Possible $1.15Bln Sale of 56 SM-3 Missiles to Japan

    According to reports, Motegi and Lighthizer centred their discussions primarily on the exchange of goods, while bilateral investment and currency regimes are expected to be subject to broader negotiations on a future free trade agreement.

    The two officials sought ways to reduce the US trade deficit with Japan without hurting the island nation's exports — and a possible way to go could be boosting US exports of pork and grain to Japan.

    "The US probably doesn't want to spend much time on trade talks with Japan and wants an early achievement," Junichi Sugawara of the Mizuho Research Institute said. "The focus will be how Japan and the US will find a common ground as Japan doesn't want to compromise on farm products and can't accept auto export restrictions."

    A US Navy crew member looks at an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter landing onto the deck of the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, during a joint naval drill between South Korea and the US in the West Sea off South Korea on October 28, 2015
    © AFP 2019 / POOL / Kim Hong-Ji
    US, UK, Japan to Kick Off Submarine Hunting Drills in Western Pacific
    Reports of these latest meetings come amid new remarks from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who said trade the rise of protectionism around the globe could pose a major challenge to Japan's monetary policies.

    Kuroda highlighted the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest downgrade of its global economic outlook, saying the Fund still probably believes China and the US will reach a trade deal. If they don't, Kuroda stressed, the world economy could find itself on the edge of a recession.

    In this light, a free trade agreement between Japan and the US is deemed crucial to ensure uninterrupted and smooth bilateral economic ties — even in the event of the worst possible scenario for global growth.

    "That is, I think, the most serious risk involved in the global economy," Kuroda said.

    He also vowed to 'patiently continue' the BOJ's current path of monetary policy, using the unconventional combination of zero- and negative interest rates (ZIRP and NIRP, respectively) to support domestic lending, as well as business and consumer activity in the country.

    For his part, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he expects Japan to cooperate on the issue of currency exchange regimes. The Japanese yen is a global reserve currency, which is, however, exposed to rife fluctuations against its peers. In times of economic turmoil, international investors buy the yen, rendering it stronger, while brighter economic expectations or the BOJ's stimulus measures out downward pressure on the Japanese currency.

    READ MORE: Japan to Keep N Korea Sanctions Regardless of US Steps After Summit — Reports

    The new MV-22 Ospreys are seen at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, Okinawa.
    © AP Photo / Eric Talmadge
    Japan's Okinawa 'Votes Against' Controversial US Base Relocation – Authorities
    The US has long advocated more predictable FX rates among the currencies of its key trading partners; however, it's unclear whether Japan would be able to deliver.

    Motegi said currency issues would be discussed between the finance minister of Japan and his US counterpart at a later date — most likely, during the upcoming trade talks.

    Motegi and Lighthizer also agreed to advance negotiations based on the respect for the economic interests of each other's countries.

    While both Motegi and Lighthizer refused to provide more details on their talks, they said more announcements would be made soon.

    The two officials are expected to wrap up their discussions after the second day of talks Tuesday.

    Related:

    US Actions in Japan Create Risks For Security of Russia, China - Lavrov (VIDEO)
    US Mulls Deploying New Anti-ICBM Radar in Japan – Report
    Japan's Okinawa 'Votes Against' Controversial US Base Relocation – Authorities
    Tags:
    trade, bilateral talks, United States, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fire Destroys Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Fire Devastates France's Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse