Register
17:40 GMT +315 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jeaniel Jimenez directs another worker before loading an oil tanker at the Jose refinery in eastern Puerto la Cruz, about 300 kilometers, 186 miles of Caracas, Venezuela. File photo

    EU Refiners Turn to Russian Crude as US Slaps More Sanctions on Caracas – Report

    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Although sanctions against Venezuelan crude are yet to come into effect, the country’s oil has essentially already been taken off the mainstream international market after the US State Department piled direct pressure on foreign companies to scrap all oil-related deals.

    European refiners have scrambled to switch to expensive Russian sour crude after US sanctions hit Venezuela’s similar-grade exports, Reuters cited trading sources as saying on Monday.

    The sources said that even though US crude output is increasing and exports are due to soar later this year, it is not an alternative because American crude is overwhelmingly light and sweet, and European refineries are equipped to process heavier grades to make refined products.

    READ MORE: Sanctions Against Iran and Venezuela Made US Leader in Oil Production – Expert

    As a result, the refineries are already competing to secure as much sour Russian Urals crude as they can, in a complete reversal of the traditional differential between light and heavy oil to the levels which have not been in place since 2013.

    “Urals is anchored in a positive zone versus dated Brent [light crude] and there is no indication it will fall to a discount any time soon,” a trading source at a European oil major noted.

    It was echoed by another source underscoring that “all refiners are looking for Urals or a Urals replacement” and that “we see that it won’t be enough for everyone”.

    READ MORE: ‘Economic War Against Us’: Venezuela Sanctions, Asset Seizures Cause of ‘Crisis’

    The developments come after Washington slapped sanctions on Venezuela’s PDVSA state oil company, blocking $7 billion of the company's assets and pressuring businesses to cut ties with the firm by the 11 March deadline. The deadline, however, was then extended until 10 May.

    Oil pump jack
    CC0
    US Successful in Persuading Firms, States Not to Buy Oil From Venezuela - Abrams
    Due to US-imposed sanctions, Venezuela's overall exports of crude oil reportedly dropped to 920,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first month of sanctions, roughly 30 per cent less than the 1.5 million bpd traded in the prior three months.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, for his part, claimed that the US wants “to unleash an ‘oil war’ to invade our homeland and rule here”, adding that these attempts are bound to fail.

    READ MORE: US Asks EU to Build Up Pressure on Venezuela’s Maduro With More Sanctions

    All this comes against the background of the political standoff in Venezuela which escalated on 23 January, when opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country's “interim president”. Maduro slammed Guaido's move as an attempt to stage a coup orchestrated by Washington.

    The US immediately recognised Guaido, with about 50 other countries following suit. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other states have, in turn, signalled their support for Maduro’s legitimate government.

    Related:

    'Embrace Democracy': Bolton Threatens Sanctions Unless Venezuela Allows in Aid
    US Promises More Sanctions to Venezuela, More Humanitarian Aid
    US Maintains Intense Pressure on Venezuela With Fresh Sanctions
    US Imposes New anti-Venezuela Sanctions, Targeting 6 Security Officials
    Tags:
    oil, deals, companies, crude, sanctions, United States, Russia, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Model Displays Swimwear on the Catwalk During Lingerie Fashion Week
    Russia's Seductive Angels: Take a Peek at Lingerie Fashion Week in Moscow
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse