Register
15:40 GMT +314 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Drug addiction

    S Africa's Heroin Crisis Taking Toll on Economic Growth – Reports

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A shadowy "heroin economy" is booming in South Africa, while the nation's official economic growth in faltering amid high unemployment, rampant poverty, and the widening sentiments of economic desolation and social despair.

    Kristian Rouz — South Africa is facing a widening heroin epidemic that is threatening to undermine its labour productivity, purchasing power, and broader GDP expansion. Officials say the use of arguably one of the most dangerous illicit drugs has skyrocketed in the Rainbow Nation over the past few years due to high unemployment, poor border enforcement, and rampant poverty in rural and suburban communities.

    According to last week's report from the EU's Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, the flow of heroin into South Africa is spearheaded by drug traffickers based in the Eastern African nation of Tanzania. EU analysts found South Africa had at least 75,000 heroin users in 2015, and roughly 0.21 percent of the nation's 55-million population — or 110,000 people — are regular users of heroin.

    "Every family is at stake, everyone is at risk. Drugs will arrive everywhere and the crime associated with drugs and the need to get the drugs will affect everyone", Raul de Luzenberger, the EU's deputy envoy for South Africa, said. "It's a very dangerous type of criminality".

    A gavel
    © AP Photo / Brennan Linsley
    Vet Imprisoned 6 Years in US After Smuggling Liquid Heroin in Puppies
    EU officials say the lion's share of heroin found in South Africa originates from Afghanistan. The drugs pour into the Tanzanian port city of Dar es Salaam — infamous for its heavy presence of criminal syndicates and extremist groups — and then the illicit merchandise is smuggled into South Africa.

    Analysts found local political circles to be often involved with the smuggling of heroin, while South Africa's loose immigration enforcement has encouraged an almost uninterrupted inflow of drugs, as well as migrants, into the country.

    "It's a potential crisis, but there is insufficient policy attention being paid to it. The problem is exacerbated by poor policing, the absence of crime intelligence, and the failure of the state to provide adequate social care or education and health services", Eric Pelser of the Pretoria-based Institute for Security Studies said.

    Tanzanian gangs are also represented in South Africa's largest cities, and they control a significant share of the illicit drugs market in Cape Town, Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane, and Johannesburg. Smuggling rings are recruiting new members from the impoverished migrant communities, who then take the drugs to the streets.

    READ MORE: Heated Debate Turns Into Massive Brawl Between South African Rival Politicians

    Drug users pay between 20 and 30 rands ($1.40 — $2.15) for a fix, and many users say they need at least three hits per day. Meanwhile, an average heroin dealer makes between 3,000 and 4,000 rands ($215 — $285) per day.

    EU analysts say the total worth of South Africa's heroin market could amount to 3.6 billion rands ($260 million) per year, but the Rainbow Nation is facing a far more serious challenge.

    "These calculations should not be repeated as fact — the assumptions about the size of the heroin-using population and the average number of ‘hits' per day are too unreliable", the EU report reads.

    Muammar al-Gaddafi, leader of Libya accorded the honorifics Guide of the First of September Great Revolution of the Socialist People's Libyan Arab Jamahiriya. (File)
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    Ex-South African President Zuma Breaks Silence on Gaddafi Billions 'Ghost Story'
    The use of heroin is on the rise among the unemployed and marginalised communities amid lacklustre economic growth over the past several years, while the alleged corruption and mismanagement of the government of African National Congress (ANC) have in many cases made the situation worse.

    The report's authors found, in Cape Town, drug dealers are paying cash bribes to the police, who have established a routine practice of visiting their vending locations and heroin dens. In Tshwane, corruption has reportedly penetrated higher levels of the executive branch, while the distribution of heroin involved a wide network of local gangs, along with the Tanzanians.

    "Heroin use is increasing and we are not prepared for it", Shaun Shelly of the SA Drug Policy Week said.

    The heroin pandemic is also fuelling the spread of diseases — such as hepatitis and HIV, which are already a severe problem for South Africa.

    READ MORE: South African President Urges Nation to Fight Against National Rape Crisis

    EU officials have urged a coordinated crackdown on the deepening heroin crisis in South Africa. However, some experts say the lack of policy response is not the reason behind the epidemic but is rather a symptom.

    They believe the use of heroin is increasing due to the lack of economic opportunity, near 30-per cent unemployment, and the ANC's alleged failure to improve the national economy over its 25 years in power.

    "There are compelling arguments that opioid drug use is a rational response to living in economically depressed and socially fractured neighbourhoods where anxiety, depression and physical pain are features of daily life", analysts said.

    A man holds an African National Congress flag as South African ruling party African National Congress supporters gather to listen to President Jacob Zuma delivering a speech during an Election campaign rally at Umasizakhe stadium in the Eastern Cape city of Graaf-Reinet on April 10, 2014
    © AFP 2019 / GIANLUIGI GUERCIA
    S African Financial Sector Hit by Political Risks, Poor Economic Outlook
    Experts urged the South African government to ramp up investment into anti-drug operations and deepen their understanding of the heroin market — which could help the policing effort. Additionally, EU officials say better social programmes, investment into job-creation, and tackling poverty could greatly reduce the use of heroin in the country.

    Related:

    S African Financial Sector Hit by Political Risks, Poor Economic Outlook
    S Africa Faces Calls for Reform in Energy Sector Amid Power Cuts, Eskom Turmoil
    S African EFF Party Issues Manifesto in Bid to Crush 'White Monopoly Capital'
    Tags:
    unemployment, drugs, economy, heroin addiction, heroin, Tanzania, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 6 April - 12 April
    This Week in Pictures: 6 April - 12 April
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse