Register
12:15 GMT +311 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Flags of Russia, EU and France

    German Business Association: US Sanctions on Russia 'Huge Problem' for EU Firms

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeyev
    Business
    Get short URL
    111

    US and EU sanctions against some Russian companies and industries, imposed over the reunification with Crimea, have complicated the work of European companies. German entrepreneurs, however, aspire to boost cooperation despite warnings from the US about sanctions against EU businesses.

    According to a position paper, the East Committee-Eastern European Association of German Businesses aspires to boost European-Russian cooperation amid political sanctions, OWC reports, citing its board chairman Michael Harms. Per Harms, the German government has met the proposition with open arms because a conversation with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was the catalyst for this initiative in the first place. 

    “The sanctions are a fact and nobody can ignore them, but objectively they only impact a few industries. We believe that there is interest in this return to finding common grounds with Russia not only in Germany but also in the EU”, he said.

    Harms pointed out that his association would like to alert lawmakers and officials to how many common interests Europe and Russia have. They aim to encourage them to see not only the political problems and sanctions in Russia but the many areas where they can work together.

    READ MORE: Germany Not Interested in Anti-Russia Sanctions — Economy Minister

    He pointed out that although the EU sanctions targeting specific industries and individuals account for only 5 percent of their foreign trade volume, they have resulted in more bureaucracy. According to Harms, this entails higher costs for those doing business. Harms also spoke about the normalisation of what it means to do business with Russia, noting, however, that politically nothing has changed. 

    He also pointed out that while the rules of the game, imposed by the EU sanctions, have long been assessed, the new US sanctions deliberately prompt uncertainty in the economy. He branded it “a huge problem for European companies” in particular. The expert also criticised the pressure being put on European companies over their cooperation with Russia.

    “We consider imposing US sanctions against European companies that cooperate with Russian companies, extra-territorially as illegal under international law, in principle, and politically meaningless”, he stated.

    According to him, the US sanctions that have been introduced or prepared since April 2018 show no clear political goal because it is not clear what Russia should do to have them lifted. Harms also added that sanctions are linked to US economic interests, for example, Washington’s plans to increase LNG exports. He noted that little can be done against the US policy, as the case with Iran has demonstrated, for the US market is very important to major companies. 

    “If it was tough to go against the US, most companies would rather choose the US market and reduce their activity in the Russian market. The reason is simply the global dominance of the dollar and the US market”, Harms stated.

    In January, US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell sent letters to a number of German companies hinting that Washington could introduce sanctions for supporting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. The German Foreign Ministry reportedly described his actions as a "provocation."

    Related:

    German Lawmaker Calls for Lifting Crimea-Related Sanctions Against Russia
    No Reason to Change UN Security Council Sanctions on North Korea - German Envoy
    Germany Not Interested in Anti-Russia Sanctions - Economy Minister
    US Envoy Threatens German Companies With Nord Stream 2 Sanctions - Reports
    Tags:
    German business, business, policy, sanctions, Nord Stream 2, Heiko Maas, United States, Russia, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse