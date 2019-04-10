Register
    An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 sits grounded at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 23 March, 2019

    ‘Mounting Uncertainty’: Boeing Fails to Sell 737 MAX Planes After Deadly Crash

    © AP Photo / Mulugeta Ayene
    On Sunday, American Airlines, a Texas-based air carrier, extended through 5 June the cancellation of Boeing 737 MAX flights “in an effort to provide more certainty and avoid last minute flight disruptions”.

    Aerospace giant Boeing failed to book any commercial orders for its 737 MAX passenger planes in March, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) cited company records as showing on Wednesday.

    The newspaper reported that March was the first month without a sale of the company’s best-selling aircraft in almost seven years.

    READ MORE: Ethiopia Releases Preliminary Report Into Boeing 737 MAX Crash

    According to Boeing, the company delivered just 11 of its 737 MAX jets in March, less than half the rate of deliveries in the two previous months.

    “The disclosure highlights the mounting uncertainty among customers, Boeing investors and suppliers about when the new MAX version of the 737 might return to flight following the global grounding of the plane after two fatal crashes”, the WSJ pointed out.

    This comes a day after American Airlines, a major Texas-based air carrier, announced that an extension through 5 June for the cancellation of its Boeing 737 MAX flights, as the model remains grounded by US regulators.

    READ MORE: Ethiopian Airlines: Boeing 737 Crash Unlikely to Affect Relations With Boeing

    An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 sits grounded at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, March 23, 2019
    © AP Photo / Mulugeta Ayene
    Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max Was Struck by 'Foreign Object' - Reports
    Last week, Boeing said that its updated 737 MAX software had been successfully tested and that during the flight, the crew used the software in various scenarios to test failure conditions.

    Earlier, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that it had launched another review to ensure the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX.

    The software update comes after at least 300 Boeing 737 MAX planes have been grounded worldwide over two fatal crashes in the past five months. In October 2018, a Lion Air flight catastrophe in Indonesia claimed the lives of 181 people on board, while in March of this year 157 people died in a plane crash near the Ethiopian capital.

    READ MORE: Boeing to Establish Panel to Review Planes Design in Light of 737 MAX Crashes

    A preliminary probe into the cause of the two crashes reportedly discovered that the anti-stall system on Boeing's new model might have been to blame.

