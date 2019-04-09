Register
17:42 GMT +309 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Golden bars

    Gold Extends Gains Amid Weaker Dollar, Higher Oil Prices

    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitzin
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Global gold prices keep rising amid the fears of slower GDP growth in the US and China, as well as a possible recession in the Eurozone, and the negative effects of international trade tensions to the world economy.

    Kristian Rouz — International gold prices continues their rise this week amid weaker-than-expected macroeconomic data from the US, which has weighed on the dollar's FX rate. Additionally, higher oil prices have boosted commodity currencies, adding to the pressure on the greenback, and resulting in a higher value of global gold reserves.

    Spot gold rose 0.2 percent in Tuesday's trading in London, to $1,299.34/oz., while US gold futures with the delivery in June added 0.1 percent to $1,303.61/oz.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabian Energy Ministry Denies Plans to Ditch Dollar in Oil Trade

    The prices were also supported by the news from Mainland China, which increased its gold reserves — bought in the international market — by 0.6 percent in late March, to 60.62 mln ounces, according to a report from the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

    "The US dollar is subdued and data shows that there is continued buying from central banks," Daniel Hynes from Melbourne-based Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said.

    According to the data from Bloomberg, gold prices have risen 1.6 percent year-to-date, although they remain some 3.4 percent below their February highs.

    Russian gold bars.
    © Sputnik / Павел Лисицын
    Russia’s Gold and Forex Reserves Climb to Record High Amid Bullion-Buying Spree
    The demand for safe haven assets — and gold is one of them — remains strong amid the concerns of a possible recession in the Eurozone, particularly, in Germany, as well as the ongoing economic slowdown in China, and a cooling expansion in the US.

    Meanwhile, in the US, GDP expansion is facing downward pressure due to heightened geo-strategic risks. US President Donald Trump continues to pressure China and Mexico, among other countries, to make the flows of capital and workforce more fair and transparent, and his promises of tough retribution if that doesn'r happen keeps stirring modest concern among investors.

    In the light of months-long trade talks between the US and China, as well as migrant tensions at the US-Mexico border, manufacturing activity and investment in the US have shown signs of slowing down.

    "Gold's gains in the last 24 hours were a follow-up on the jobs report from the US on Friday," Ilya Spivak of foreign exchange company DailyFX said. "Decline in wage inflation takes the pressure off the Fed and lets it remain dovish and delay rate hikes and maybe switch gears, and that's supportive for gold."

    Dollar banknotes
    CC0
    US to Slap $11bln Worth of Tariffs on EU Products Over Subsidies to Airbus - Trump
    Indeed, the unclear path forward of US monetary policies renders investors sceptical of economic growth keeping its momentum at 3 percent per year over the coming few quarters. US interest rates remain accommodative and low, meaning the almost zero-yielding gold keeps its appeal among investors.

    Higher US interest rates would spur the yields on Treasury bonds, and make non-financial investment more profitable, likely weighing on gold — but so far, none of that appears to be likely anytime soon.

    "There is an expectation for a dovish-biased statement based on what came out in March. The larger issue is how concerned are our policy makers over the state of global economy," Spivak added.

    READ MORE: International Gold Prices Climb to One-Week High Amid Dollar Slowdown

    In this light, the majority of analysts expect gold to continue its gains over the coming months, which is good news for countries with substantial levels of gold mining — such as Russia, South Africa, Australia, and Canada.

    Related:

    China Boosts Its Gold Reserves for Fourth Month in a Row - Central Bank
    International Gold Prices Climb to One-Week High Amid Dollar Slowdown
    Indian Police Seize $10,000 Worth of Gold During Routine Stop
    Tags:
    gold, People's Bank of China (PBOC), Treasury, Donald Trump, United States, Germany, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse