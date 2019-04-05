Register
20:15 GMT +305 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 Plane Crash

    Ethiopian Airlines: Boeing 737 Crash Unlikely to Affect Relations With Boeing

    © REUTERS / Tiksa Negeri
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ethiopian Airlines' area manager in Russia, Yitbarek Nema, told Sputnik on Friday that he believed the deadly March crash involving a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft would not affect the airline's relations with the aerospace company, and that Ethiopian Airlines would continue to fly other Boeing models.

    "We have the most technologically-advanced aircraft, the 787 Dreamliner, both the 800 and the 900 — we have 24 of them. They are efficient, effective, and technologically advanced. They are reliable, they are safe — so this [737 MAX 8] is a single case. I would doubt if it affects our relationship, which has lasted for decades," Nema said, adding that over 50 percent of the airline's 117 aircraft were made by Boeing.

    When asked about the possibility of the airline launching legal action against Boeing, Nema stressed that this matter fell under the attorney general’s jurisdiction.

    READ MORE: Boeing Tests New 737 MAX Software Amid Probe Into Ethiopian Airlines' Crash

    Speaking about the conclusions of the Ethiopian government’s preliminary report on the deadly crash of the airline’s Boeing 737 MAX 8, which happened in March, Nema said they were in line with the airline’s view of why the plane crashed.

    "We are more than confident when it comes to our pilots and our training academy… To have this proven in a supportive report means a lot. It is reaffirming the confidence that we have in our pilots. This report, even though it is preliminary, it supports our reality," Nema said.

    Самолеты Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX в аэропорту в Викторвилле, штат Калифорния
    © AFP 2019 / Getty Images/ Mario Tama
    GROUNDING Boeing 737 MAX to Cut Profit by $225 Mln, European Travel Giant Fears

    The document presented by the Ethiopian government found that the crew followed Boeing's safety procedures but nevertheless failed to control the plane. Ethiopian Airlines has acknowledged the results of the report in a statement. The full report will be available within a year.

    READ MORE: Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max Was Struck by 'Foreign Object' — Reports

    Two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have crashed over the past six months — one in Indonesia in October and another in Ethiopia in March. In the wake of the latest crash, aviation authorities and carriers around the world have either grounded all 737 MAX 8 series aircraft or closed their airspace to them.

    READ MORE: Just Before Impact: Final Moments of Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Jet REVEALED

    Tags:
    report, Plane crash, Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse