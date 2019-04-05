Xi Calls for Early China-US Trade Agreement Negotiations Conclusion - Reports

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump told reporters that he would have a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington if the two countries reach a trade deal in four weeks.

China's leader Xi Jinping has called for early conclusion of negotiations on text of China-US trade agreement, Chinese Xinhua outlet reported.

Earlier, Trump said that Washington and Beijing have a global responsibility and that a US-China trade deal would be a "tremendous thing for the world."

China and the United States have been engaged in a trade row since Trump announced in June that the United States would subject $50 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. The two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs.

In December, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed upon a 90-day truce to allow room for a new trade agreement. The truce was set to end on March 1 but after the latest round of consultations, held on February 21-24, Trump agreed to postpone the introduction of new tariffs.