Construction of Nord Stream 2 to Be Continued Despite New Gas Directive - Envoy

Earlier in the day, the European Parliament plenary session's vote results showed that the parliament approved the amendments to the EU Gas Directive, which relate to the rules of operation of the offshore sections of gas pipelines in the European Union, including the Nord Stream.

Now the amendments will move onto to be approved by the Council of the EU at the ministerial level.

Commenting on the EU's move, Russian Envoy to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 would still continue.

"Representatives of the Nord Stream-2 concern are showing independence, so I think it can be said with sufficient confidence that construction will continue, and we expect it to be completed in time," Chizhov said on the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

READ MORE: US Vice President Lashes Out at Germany Over Defence Spending, Nord Stream 2

The European Parliament approved on Thursday amendments to the EU Gas Directive, which relate to the rules of operation of offshore sections of gas pipelines in the European Union, including the Nord Stream.

Nord Stream 2 Hungarian Foreign Minister Calls EU Position on Nord Stream 2 Example of Double Standards

Once the directive is passed by EU ministers, it will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union and enter into force 20 days later. Member states will have nine months to bring their national legislation in line with this directive.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russian gas giant Gazprom and five European companies. The project envisages the construction of two twin gas pipelines that will run from Russia, through the Baltic Sea and to a hub in Germany. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic metres (1.9 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas to the EU annual.