Over 568 Miles of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Ready - Gazprom

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said in a statement on Monday that it had laid 915 kilometers (568.5 miles) of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which will deliver Russian natural gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea, which amounts to around 37 percent of its total length.

"As of now, 915 kilometers of Nord Stream 2 pipes have been laid across the seabed of the Baltic Sea — around 37 percent of the total length in two-string implementation. The laying of the sea part of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is being carried out in strict compliance with the schedule," the statement read.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russian gas giant Gazprom and five European companies. The project envisages the construction of two twin gas pipelines that will run from Russia, through the Baltic Sea and to a hub in Germany. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters (1.9 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas to the EU states every year.