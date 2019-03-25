Russian S7 Space Firm to Cancel Deal With Ukraine’s Rocket Maker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s privately-owned S7 Space company will scrap a contract it has with a Ukrainian state rocket maker, Yuzhmash, on the production of 12 Zenit launch vehicles, the Russian firm’s co-owner told Sputnik.

"Yes, we are going to," Natalya Fileva, who owns the company together with her husband, Vladislav Filev, said, adding she could not name the exact date of the cancellation.

© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov S7 Airlines Launches Direct Flights to Iceland Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sputnik first learned about the plan to terminate the 2017 deal on the production of rockets for S7 Space’s Sea Launch project from industry sources. Yuzhmash said they would not initiate the breakup.

READ MORE: S7 Space Mulls Restoring Production of Heavy Soviet Rocket Engines in Russia

The company launched over 30 rockets from the buoyant spaceport in Long Beach, California by 2014 but the project was stalled amid a row between Ukraine and Russia.