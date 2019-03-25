Register
00:45 GMT +325 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Europe Airpost Boeing B737-300 QC pilot (L) and co-pilot (R) make their pre flight check routine at Paris Roissy airport 21 March 2007

    Boeing Could Be Charged for Not Making 737 MAX Safety Upgrades Standard - Report

    © AFP 2019 / OLIVIER LABAN-MATTEI
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    After two deadly crashes in less than five months killed over 330, all Boeing 737 Max aircraft around the world have been grounded.

    Workers build a Boeing Co. 737 at the company's Renton, Wash. assembly plant Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2006
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Why 737 MAX Debacle is Just the Tip of the Iceberg for Boeing's Main Market - Defence
    New accusations against Boeing suggest that the firm could be vulnerable to lawsuits for disabling key safety features of the 737 MAX — including software integral to giving the pilot accurate data in adverse conditions — only providing the upgrades for an extra fee that poorer carriers, including those in Ethiopia and Indonesia, could not afford.

    While the formerly extra-fee software addon has now been made freely available to all owners of the 737 MAX regardless of financial health, many suggest that Boeing's strategy of milking extra cash out of what should have been a standard safety feature puts the aerospace company at fault for the crashes, according to reports.

    In the course of its original marketing strategy, by paying the extra fee, Boeing would enable a system that resolved conflicting data provided by two different sensors: one to measure airspeed and one to measure the so-called angle of attack — the direction the plane's nose is pointing relative to the ground.

    A worker walks next to a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane parked at Boeing Field, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Seattle
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    'Loss of Confidence': Boeing Scrambles to Fix 737 MAX's Software as Indonesian Carrier Drops Order
    The US aerospace company did not respond to requests for explanation as to why the safety options were not standard equipment.

    Earlier, Boeing released statements suggesting that pilots who had been inadequately trained to fly the 737 MAX were responsible for the fatalities, according to Boingboing.net.

    Pilots flying the Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX that crashed on March 10 were struggling to control the plane, according to Massachusetts Institute of Technology aeronautics professor John Hansman, and may not have realized that the anti-stall system was not doing its job because Boeing's addon software was not included in the plane's purchase.

    "All you know is the airplane is not flying correctly. You're trying to figure it out at the same time you're trying to fly an airplane, which is difficult," Hansman observed, cited by the Star Advertiser.

    Related:

    Boeing's Well-Kept Secret: How 737 Max Flaws Killed 346 People in 5 Months
    Doomed 737 MAX 8 Lacked Vital Safety Features Boeing Charged as Extras - Reports
    Air Force One Scrutiny Ordered in US as Boeing in Hot Water – Report
    Boeing 737 Max Investigation: The Deeper They Dig, The Worse This Becomes
    Tags:
    profit, capitalism, anti-capitalism, danger, corporate profits, cheap, graft, 737 MAX-8, Boeing, Indonesia, Ethiopia, United States, Washington, Seattle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crime That Won't Be Forgotten: 20th Anniversary of NATO Aggression in Yugoslavia
    Crime That Won't Be Forgotten: 20th Anniversary of NATO Aggression in Yugoslavia
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse