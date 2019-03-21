Register
    Serena Williams attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York.

    Serena Williams Joins Priyanka as Social App Investor to Back Women in Business

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision
    The tennis star ascertained that “one woman’s voice” can be truly impactful if she is granted a full-fledged platform to speak and be heard from, stressing her strong desire to throw her weight behind women’s business initiatives to enable them to continue “to think big”.

    Tennis legend Serena Williams has joined forces with Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra to develop a Tinder-like social and dating application dubbed “Bumble”, with Williams intending to invest in and advise the Bumble Fund, which primarily supports start-ups launched by women of colour, Bumble announced on Wednesday, as reported by Masala.com. Earlier, Williams is known to have teamed up with the company in the framework of the ad campaign #InHerCourt.

    Serena Williams, of the United States, serves to Magda Linette, of Poland, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in New York
    © AP Photo / Jason DeCrow
    Serena Williams Cartoon Ruled Non-Racist Despite Criticism of ‘Ape-Like Pose’

    Williams even issued a heartfelt statement detailing her goals at length:

    “I’ve learned how impactful one woman’s voice can be when given a platform to speak and be heard. I am passionate about building on this progress and opening doors for women of all backgrounds, especially women of colour, to share their message and trust in their potential to accomplish great things”, Williams, said, adding:

    “By joining forces with the Bumble Fund, we will continue amplifying female entrepreneurs and creating a place for them to personally and professionally champion their growth”.

    While Williams’ first experience of cooperation with the fund dates back to January this year, when she starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Bumble, Priyanka invested in Bumble back in October and subsequently advised the app, which was specially launched for the project, on its expansion in India.

    United States' Serena Williams prepares to hit a forehand return to Germany's Tatjana Maria during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.
    © AP Photo /
    Serena Williams Roasted Online for Marching on World Tennis No. 1 Call at Aus Open

    Bumble was set up by Whitney Wolfe Herd shortly after she resigned from Tinder, a dating app she co-founded. She referred to the cooperation with Williams as a chance to tell “women everywhere that we are here, we are listening and we believe in you”, underscoring specifically that the company, based on the idea of women’s empowerment, is aiming to “give women more keys to success, while encouraging them to push their ideas forward and keep thinking big when it comes to their business ventures”.

    READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Roasted for 'Double Standards' Over VIDEO on NZ Mosque Attack

