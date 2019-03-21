Register
17:06 GMT +321 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    5G Stand at Mobile World Congress 2019

    China's 5G Market Will Be Larger Than That of US and Europe Combined

    © Sputnik/ Javier Luengo
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Chinese technology companies are currently one of the world's pioneers in the development and testing of future data transmission tech, which is believed, will become life-changing for the entire world.

    The number of 5G technology users once it becomes widespread in China will be around 460 million by 2025, making the country the biggest market for the new technology, a report by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) says. The anticipated number of 5G users in the US (187 million) and Europe (205 million) by 2025 is still less than that of China.

    Human brain
    CC0
    First Remote Brain Surgery Via 5G Network Performed in China – Reports

    Communications companies are planning to start deploying the new technology in 2020 with planned investments for laying the groundwork for it estimated to be around $58 billion, the report says. GSMA director-general Mats Granryd pointed out that the communications market in China is a "key driver" of the country's economic growth.

    This 5G technology is expected to become life-altering due to its incredible speeds, which are 10 times higher than 4G, and response time, rotating chairman of Huawei Technologies Hu Houkun said. Huawei in collaboration with China Mobile have already shown a glimpse of the 5G future by organising a remote surgery using the new technology.

    READ MORE: Germany Warns Huawei's Exclusion From 5G Network to Backfire Amid US Threat

    A surgeon, located in Hainan Province, conducted a sophisticated operation on a Parkinson's-stricken patient in Beijing (2,500km away) using surgical instruments remotely controlled via a 5G connection. The doctor successfully implanted a deep brain stimulator into the patient's head using this advanced technology.

    Surgery is not the only sphere that is expected to experience a boost from the implementation of 5G technology, Huawei's chairman pointed out.

    "5G will also play a vital part in triggering explosive growth in virtual reality and augmented reality because it can solve all the technological bottlenecks that are blocking the industry's development", he said.

    Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
    © REUTERS / Gustau Nacarino
    Huawei Chairman Says Trump Realised That US 'Lagging Behind', Should Adopt 5G

    The report comes following a recent scandal in Germany, whom the US reportedly threatened to leave in the dark on some of its intelligence, if Berlin decides to use Huawei's technologies in building its 5G network. Germany responded to the reports by assuring that no company will be excluded from participating in the 5G network's construction.

    Washington claims that Huawei has been engaged in stealing commercial information and spying for Beijing. The US has also been trying to convince its European allies to impose bans on Huawei products and deny it an opportunity to build the next generation of wireless mobile networks.

    Related:

    First Remote Brain Surgery Via 5G Network Performed in China – Reports
    Germany Warns Huawei's Exclusion From 5G Network to Backfire Amid US Threat
    China to Benefit From 5g Even if Huawei Pushed Away From US, EU Markets - Pundit
    Germany Won't Ban Huawei From 5G Buildup Amid US-Led Crackdown on Tech Giant
    Huawei Chairman Says Trump Realised That US 'Lagging Behind', Should Adopt 5G
    White House Plans to Take Action on 5G, AI to Outrace China – Reports
    Russia’s 5G Conundrum
    Nation to Ratchet Up Efforts on 5G Technology Development
    With 5G Services, Apps Still on the Horizon in China, 6G Hype Premature
    Tags:
    technology, network, 5G, United States, Europe, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse