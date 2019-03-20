Register
    UK Ad Watchdog Slams 'Irresponsible' Loan Firm for Playing on Brexit Fears

    © Photo : thinkgeek.com
    A financial services company has been banned for being socially irresponsible after it ran an advert telling consumers to stockpile food for Brexit.

    Cash On Go, or Peachy.co.uk, launched an ad for high-cost loans stating that "No one really knows what's going on with this whole Brexit malarkey" and that it "could affect the amount of food available…" 

    "We do not want to believe that Brexit will impact the amount of food available but it's still a good idea to have a little stockpile ready. That way you're always prepared for the worst." 

    The ad showed a bold text message, stating "In case of emergency press here," with a promotional discount following shortly after.

    An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man looks at an elections billboards of the Blue and White party leaders, from left to right, Moshe Yaalon, Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid and Gabi Ashkenazi, alongside a panel on the right showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flanked by extreme right politicians, from the left, Itamar Ben Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich and Michael Ben Ari in Bnei Brak, Israel, Saturday, March 16, 2019. Hebrew reads on the left billboard The nation of Israel lives and on the right billboard Kahana Lives in a reference to a banned ultranationalist party in the 1994.
    © AP Photo/ Oded Balilty
    ‘Quite Shocking’: Israeli Official’s ‘Fascism’ Perfume Ad Fits ‘Mood in Israel’

    The loan company said that the ad wanted to make the delicate subject of Brexit lighthearted and reflect scenarios where people find it difficult to prepare for unplanned scenarios. But Cash On Go said it would not run the advert again and would consider "public sensitivities more thoroughly". 

    A reader later complained to the Advertising Standards Authority to challenge whether the ad had "irresponsibly encouraged people to take out a loan by playing on their fears", a ruling said on Wednesday. 

    The ruling also slammed the advert for putting emotional pressure on readers to readers of the email to take out loans with the company, or face financial difficulties and the inability to feed themselves in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

    READ MORE: Google Forced to Drop Christian Ad on LGBT Over Internal Backlash – Report

    The ASA said: "We considered that the ad's references to possible food shortages and the stockpiling of food were likely to play on some people's concerns regarding Brexit, including financially vulnerable consumers who were already struggling or worrying about their financial situation. 

    "We therefore concluded that the ad was irresponsible." 

    The ruling added that the Cash On Go ad must not reappear in its current form, stating that it had told Peachy that future adverts should not "send an irresponsible message about debt to readers" by putting "emotional pressure on them to take out a short-term loan".

    Votre message a été envoyé!
