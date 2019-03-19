Russia, Egypt Did Not Sign Contracts for Aircraft Delivery in Late 2018

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Egypt did not sign contracts for aircraft supply in the second half of 2018, Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) told Sputnik Tuesday.

"Contracts for the supply of aircraft equipment to the Arab Republic of Egypt were not signed in the second half of 2018," the FSMTC said.

The Kommersant newspaper wrote on Monday that Russia and Egypt had signed a contract for the supply of Su-35 fighters to Cairo.

According to newspaper sources, the relevant agreement, which implies the supply of over 20 aircraft and weapons for them worth some $2 billion, came into force at the end of 2018, and the deliveries may begin already in 2020–2021.