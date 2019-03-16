Register
22:53 GMT +316 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks past the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo

    Bank of Japan Cuts Outlook on Global Economic Growth, Keeps Stimulus Intact

    © REUTERS / Yuya Shino
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Japan's central bank has changed its view of the world economy, saying a slowdown in global GDP growth could affect factory activity and foreign trade, even though for now the Japanese economy is poised to maintain its moderate pace of expansion.

    Kristian Rouz — The Bank of Japan (BOJ) says the global economy is showing signs of a slowdown, which could weigh on both imports and exports across the advanced economies, including Japan. In light of its most recent assessments, the BOJ has kept its unconventional monetary policies unchanged in order to support GDP growth at home.

    During its policy meeting on Friday, Japan's central bank kept its negative interest rates regime (NIRP) steady, despite a recent batch of encouraging data from the Japanese exporters and manufacturing sector. BOJ officials said elevated overseas risks could weigh on the pace of GDP expansion in export-reliant Japan in the months to come.

    BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda ruled out additional stimulus, meaning interest rates won't go deeper into the negative territory. Kuroda said higher interest rates are unlikely as well, highlighting the BOJ's main goal of reaching the 2-percent inflation target.

    "I don't see the need to change the target, or believe that doing so would be desirable", Kuroda said after the policy meeting on Friday.

    The BOJ assessed the pace of GDP expansion in Japan as 'moderate', and said the nation's exports and imports have taken a hit from the slowing overseas demand and disruptions in international trade. During its previous policy meeting in January, the BOJ didn't mention international risks to the Japanese economy in its closing statement.

    READ MORE: Finance Expert on Why Debt-Fuelled Time Bombs Won't Blow Up World in 2019-2020

    "Exports have shown some weaknesses recently", the BOJ said. The central bank has taken a murkier stance on its assessment of the state of affairs in international trade, as back in January policymakers expected the volumes of exports and imports to increase as a trend this year.

    The Japanese national flag is seen at a cargo terminal area of Tokyo port on June 8, 2016. Japan's economy expanded at a slightly faster pace than first thought, revised figures showed June 8, knocking hopes that the central bank will unleash fresh stimulus this month.
    © AFP 2018 / Kazuhiro Nogi
    Japan Industrial Sector Shows Signs of Slowdown Amid Weaker Investment Plans
    However, the ongoing trade dispute between China and the US, and delays in striking a bilateral trade deal have affected Japan's foreign trade as well — as both Beijing and Washington are among Tokyo's biggest trading partners.

    In January, Japan's exports dropped the most in two years, as shipments to China fell dramatically that month. Japan's industrial output also dropped in January, and although both exports and factory production have shown signs of a rebound since, China-related concerns linger in the Japanese corporate sector.

    "The sharp deterioration in exports and industrial production should be a serious source of concern for the BOJ. I think the BOJ is doing some thought experiments about what they can do",  Masayuki Kichikawa of Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management said.

    For his part, Kuroda dismissed the concerns, saying the Japanese economy is on the right track, albeit it might take longer for it to hit the BOJ's price growth target. Inflation is a crucial macroeconomic indicator in the Japanese economy in particular, due to its reliance on exports and domestic consumption.

    "It is true Japan's exports and output are being affected by slowing overseas growth", Kuroda stressed. "On the other hand, domestic demand continues to grow. As such, we maintain our baseline view that the economy is expanding moderately".

    READ MORE: 'Weakness is Undeniable': USD Reserves at Lowest Point in Five Years — Scholar

    Dollars
    CC0
    De-dollarisation: India, Japan Activate $75 Billion Currency Swap Agreement
    However, some economists say years of unconventional monetary policies — ultra-low borrowing costs, in particular — have impaired the profitability of commercial banks and other financial institutions, while the BOJ's massive bond-buying programme was not enough to support business activity.

    Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said the BOJ could potentially abandon its 2-per cent inflation target, and focus on normalising monetary conditions in the country. Aso suggested the BOJ's elongated stimulus could hurt the economy.

    "No one in the public would be angry even if the inflation target isn't achieved", Aso said.

    In this Nov. 19, 2014 file photo, a man walks by the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo
    © AP Photo / Shizuo Kambayashi, File
    Former Top Bank of Japan Official Urges Fiscal Stimulus to Support Economy
    Additionally, the Finance Minister has previously expressed concern the BOJ might not have sufficient firepower to tackle the next recession if it maintains its ultra-accommodative policies for very long.

    But Kuroda insists the central bank's inflation target is the main priority. The BOJ governor believes ending the two decades of near-zero inflation was one of Japan's key achievements this decade, which could ensure a sustainable pace of economic expansion down the road.

    "Inflation is affected by oil price moves and various other factors. We also need to understand it would take some time for inflation to pick up in Japan after a long period of low growth and deflation", Kuroda said.

    READ MORE: As Japan Goes All Out to Improve Ties With Beijing, India Fades Into Background

    The Japanese economy is expected to continue its moderate expansion throughout this year, with most analysts saying the outcome of the China-US and US-Japanese trade talks will significantly affect the pace of GDP growth in the island nation.

    For its part, the BOJ is likely to change its policies only if Japan is facing a threat of an imminent recession — which is unlikely until at least mid-2020.

    Related:

    Former Top Bank of Japan Official Urges Fiscal Stimulus to Support Economy
    Bank of Japan Cuts Inflation Outlook, Keeps Stimulus Amid Trade Slump
    Bank of Japan to Review Risks of ‘Easy Money' Policies Amid US Trade Talks
    Bank of Japan Braces for Policy Adjustment to Spur Lagging Inflation
    Tags:
    export, import, global economy, Bank of Japan, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 March
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 March
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse