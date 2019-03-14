Register
19:17 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) gestures while talking with China's President Xi Jingping during the BRICS leaders' meeting with the BRICS Business Council at the Taj Exotica hotel in Goa on October 16, 2016

    Indian Traders Want to Burn Chinese Goods Due to ‘Proximity With Pakistan’

    © AFP 2018 / PRAKASH SINGH
    Business
    Get short URL
    138

    The move comes after China blocked a request submitted by the US, the UK and France to the UN to subject the founder of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group to a spate of sanctions. JeM claimed responsibility for the 14 February attack in Kashmir which killed 40 Indian paramilitary police.

    The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced that it will burn Chinese goods on 19 March in order to “teach a lesson” to China.

    “The time has come when China should suffer due to its proximity with Pakistan. The CAIT has launched a national campaign to boycott Chinese goods among the trading community of the country, calling the traders not to sell or buy Chinese goods”, the confederation, which represents at least 70 million traders, said in a statement on Thursday.

    READ MORE: China Calls Islamabad 'Iron Brother' Amid India-Pakistan Confrontation

    The statement was echoed by Ashwani Mahajan, a leader of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch organisation with close ties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mahajan invoked a call by the “Father of the Nation” Mahatma Gandhi to boycott Chinese products.

    “Taking a cue from history, best way to defeat China is #BoycottChinese and strong action from govt on trade front,” Mahajan tweeted, posting an image of a newspaper ad dating back to 1921, which urged people to burn foreign-made clothes as part of a Gandhi-led protest against British colonial rule.

    Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, for his part, warned against jumping to conclusions, saying that “it’s a diplomatic issue", and that "India will take a decision after a careful thought".

    “We’re not a small player on the global stage, but foreign policy issues are tackled in a measured way, not in a knee-jerk manner”, he pointed out.

    READ MORE: China Asks India & Pakistan to Move On, Strive for Lasting Peace — Reports

    The developments come after the United States, Britain and France called on the UN Security Council’s Daesh* and al Qaeda sanctions committee to subject Masood Azhar, founder of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group, to an arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze.

    An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols along a fence at the India-Pakistan border in R.S Pora, southwest of Jammu, on October 3, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    India, Pakistan Assert 'Calmness' at Border Amid Revival of Diplomatic Relations
    The move was followed by China placing a “technical hold” on the request, the fourth such block on Azhar by Beijing.

    Over the past twelve months, trade between China and India has increased to $89.71 billion Chinese products, with Beijing remaining New Delhi’s second-biggest trade partner. Chinese products imported by India include mobile phones made by companies such as Xiaomi Inc and a variety of toys.

    The JeM group claimed responsibility for the 14 February suicide attack that killed over 40 Indian soldiers in Kashmir and that was followed by escalation of Indian-Pakistani tensions which culminated in the 27 February dogfight during which each side lost a warplane. 

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a spate of other countries

    Related:

    Experts: All Eyes on Kashmir as Tensions Between India and Pakistan Escalate
    Pakistan May NOT Have Violated F-16 Deal in Clash With India, US Media Says
    'Pause is One of the Positive Outcomes in India-Pakistan Tensions' – Analyst
    As Pakistan Calls for Peace, India Refuses to Reveal Air Raid Details – Report
    Tags:
    traders, action, goods, boycott, history, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), India, China, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse