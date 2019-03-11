Treasury: US Targets Russian Bank in Venezuela Sanctions for Alleged PDVSA Links

"The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN [Office of Foreign Assets Control Specially Designated Nationals] List: EVROFINANCE MOSNARBANK", the release said.
The bank is linked to Venezuela's oil company PDVSA, the release added.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the release that the move demonstrates that the United States will take action against foreign financial institutions that sustain what he termed was the illegitimate government of President Nicolas Maduro.
The United States immediately recognised Guaido, after which some 50 other countries followed suit. Russia, China, Turkey, Bolivia and a number of other states have said they consider Maduro’s government to be the only legitimate authority in Venezuela.
Maduro, who was sworn in for his second presidential term on 10 January after winning the May 2018 election, has called Guaido a puppet of the United States and said that Washington attempted to stage a coup in Venezuela.
