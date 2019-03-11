Boeing Share Price Drops 10% Amid Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash

Shares of the Boeing aircraft manufacturing company fell 10% in preliminary trading before the opening of the main trading session on 11 March after one of the company's planes crashed in Ethiopia, according to trading data.
At 8:00 a.m. GMT, the company's shares had lost 9.12% in early trading, dropping to $384 per share. At the opening of preliminary trading on Monday, they fell 10%.
READ MORE: Boeing Under Scrutiny, China Grounds 737 MAX Fleet after Ethiopia Plane Crash
Just over four months have passed since another Boeing 737 MAX 8, operated by Indonesia's Lion Air, crashed into the Java Sea shortly after departing from the airport. The accident claimed the lives of 189 people. The black box retrieved after the crash revealed that the plane's sensors had been showing incorrect speed and altitude readings.
All comments
Show new comments (0)