Register
21:43 GMT +305 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    BMW

    BMW May Axe Mini Crowley Plant over Looming No-Deal Brexit, Risking 4,500 Jobs

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The news comes after Toyota, Honda, and the PSA Group issued similar warnings over a no-deal Brexit, most recently with Honda planning to shut down its Swindon-based plant by 2021.

    The German automaker may be forced to stop manufacturing Minis at its Cowley plant if the UK government fails to secure a deal, putting over 4,500 jobs at risk, it said on Tuesday. 

    "This would be really a huge burden for the Mini brand," BMW board member Peter Schwarzenbauer told Sky News on Tuesday.  

    When asked if his comments meant that BMW would withdraw from the Cowley plant, he added: "We at least have to consider it because we cannot absorb 10% costs on top of it." 

    The Cowley plant has been in service since 1913 and currently employs 4,500 people and produced 234,501 cars. But the plant relies on Europe for motor parts, with over 60 percent originating from the EU.

    Mr. Schwarzenbauer said that BMW could move engine production from Hams Hall in Warwickshire to the Steyr plant in Austria, adding that the company "would need to make some adjustments toward Steyr" and was "preparing to be able to do it". 

     

    The red sun is pictured over a hospital car park in north London
    © Photo : Rochelle Mayers
    Brexit May Result in $6.1Bln Drop in UK Car Industry, Threatens Investment – Report
    Automakers have voiced concerns over a no-deal Brexit due to interdependence on European manufacturing and trade access to the single market. Executives from Rolls Royce, Jaguar Land Rover, in addition to Honda, Toyota, and Nissan have vowed to cease manufacturing in plants across the UK in recent months.

    German concerns over exports were compounded after US president Donald Trump announced in late February that he would slap major tariffs on auto imports if the EU did not renegotiate a wider trade deal, costing German automakers "billions of euros" a year.  

    Related:

    Japan’s Honda Confirms Plans to Close UK Car Plant in 2021
    UK 'Running Out of Time', May's Draft Deal Better Than Nothing, Says Rolls Royce
    Jaguar Land Rover Slashing 1000s of Jobs to Save Profits amid US-China Trade War
    Jaguar Land Rover Warns Hard Brexit Would Cost $106 Billion, Says Will Leave UK
    Tags:
    manufacturing sector, no-deal Brexit, possible relocation, Brexit 'deal or no deal', Brexit, trade, cars, automobile, International Geneva Motor Show 2019, Jaguar Land Rover, Honda Motors, BMW, PSA Peugeot-Citroen, Nissan, Peter Schwarzenbauer, Donald Trump, Theresa May, United Kingdom, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse