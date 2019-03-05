Register
18:33 GMT +305 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg testifies during a US House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing about Facebook on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, April 11, 2018

    Skint: Mark Zuckerberg's Wealth Shrinks $8.7bn, Falls to #8 on Forbes' Rich List

    © AFP 2018 / Saul Loeb
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Mr. Zuckerberg's wealth shrank by £6.6bn ($8.7bn) since last year, with over a third of his share's value slashed due to data privacy rows, Forbes reported on Tuesday.

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was knocked to eighth place on Forbes' 33rd annual 2019 list of billionaires following a year of scandals over UK political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica, which revealed that over 87m Facebook users had their data compromised by the shadowy organisation.

    Whilst Facebook's financial reports indicated a 30 percent increase in revenues and 61 percent increase in year-on-year earnings, 2018 was plagued with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and data breaches which placed the US social media giant under the scrutiny of both the US and UK governments.

    Stress
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Facebook Content Moderators Use Drugs, Sex at Work to Cope With PTSD – Report
    Zuckerberg's shares also plummeted nearly ($20bn) in late July 2018, according to Forbes, falling 16 percent to $181.89 and haemorrhaging the CEO's wealth to roughly £64bn, dropping him from the world's fourth richest person to the eighth in a matter of hours.

    The Forbes Billionaire list showed that there are fewer billionaires in the world, mainly in the Asia-Pacific and Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) regions. But there were more billionaires in the Americas, led by more capital in the US and Brazil, have more billionaires than the previous year at 609 in the US alone, with 14 of the world's wealthiest billionaires.

    Billionaires are now worth $6.6tn ($8.7tn) compared with £6.4tn ($9.1tn) last year, the report said, adding that there were 2,153 billionaires, down 55 since last year, with 994 or 44 percent worse off than in 2018. 11 percent of billionaires (247 people) on the 2018 Forbes' Billionaire list have been knocked off, "the most since 2009 at the height of the global financial crisis", Forbes said.

    READ MORE: Technology Expert: Zuckerberg Has Limited Influence on the Overall Company Today

    Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos remains the King of Capitalism, with his personal net worth at £99bn ($131bn), up £14.5bn ($19bn) from the year before. Bill Gates is number two at £73.5 ($96.5bn), up from £68.6 ($90bn) from 2018.

    Related:

    NATO Tricks Own Troops Into Spilling Sensitive Data Using Facebook, Instagram
    Top Facebook Executives' Strictly Confidential Court Files Leaked Online
    Facebook and CNN Collude to Attack Alternative News
    'Digital Gangsters': Facebook Blasted for Shadowy Conduct in New UK Gov't Report
    Tags:
    net worth, billionaires, finance, money, money, Forbes, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse