China's GDP Growth to Slow Down to 6-6.5% in 2019 from 6.6% in 2018

"China's GDP will grow by about 6-6.5 percent," the report of the National Development and Reform Commission, published before the opening of the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress, says.
According to the plan, Chinese inflation will accelerate to about 3 percent this year from 2.1 percent in 2018.
"The consumer price index (CPI) will be 3 percent in 2019, generally in line with last year's expectations," the report says.
"The budget deficit-to-GDP ratio is expected to be 2.8 percent, up 0.2 percentage points from 2018. The deficit will be 2.76 trillion yuan," the document says.
Chinese authorities planned the 2018 budget with a deficit of 2.38 trillion yuan or about 2.6 percent of GDP.
