Register
13:26 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dollars

    De-dollarisation: India, Japan Activate $75 Billion Currency Swap Agreement

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 120

    Last year, several countries including India began taking measures to reduce their dependency on US currency to make foreign trade payments in the wake of the economic sanctions and trade conflicts triggered by Washington. The Indo-Japan move is part of this trend.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India and Japan on Thursday activated a $75 billion currency swap agreement with the signing of a new Agreement for Bilateral Swap Arrangement (BSA) between the Reserve Bank of India and Bank of Japan.

    The new BSA enables India to access 75 billion in US dollars whereas the earlier BSA had provided for US $50 billion. The BSA as a foreign trade payment mechanism was negotiated between India and Japan during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tokyo on 29 October 2018.

    READ MORE: De-Dollarisation: India Notifies Turkish Lira and Korean Won Forex Rates

    "The agreement for the BSA has become effective from today i.e. 28 February 2019. India can access the agreed-upon amount of $75 billion for its domestic currency, for the purpose of maintaining an appropriate level of balance of payments or short-term liquidity," a statement issued by the finance ministry read. 

    Gold manufacturing in Yekaterinburg, Russia
    © Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
    Gold Russian': Why Moscow's Bullion Reserves Continue to Set Records
    The agreement is flexible and enables India to access even partial BSA amounts as per its needs under the currency swap at any point of time.

    Welcoming the agreement, the Indian government expressed gratitude to Japan.

    "This is in the spirit of strong partnership and carries out its strategic partnership further. This financial cooperation would further enhance the strong economic ties between India and Japan," the official statement added.

    READ MORE: In Russia's Footsteps? EU Comes Up With a 'De-Dollarisation Plan'

    India, the world's sixth-largest economy, had been facing difficulties in making payments to its major trading partners such as Iran, Russia and Venezuela after the Trump administration had imposed economic sanctions on them. With Russia and Iran, the Indian government has been trying to establish a mechanism to make import payments via domestic currency.

    Last December, India's Ministry of Finance had notified the rate of exchange for Turkish lira and Korean won to facilitate trade and business with these two countries and ease the process of conversion of their respective currencies into Indian Rupees and vice-versa. 

    Also on 4 December 2018, India and the UAE signed a currency swap agreement for 35 billion rupees or 1.8 AED ($496 million approx) to reduce dependency on the US dollar in bilateral trade. 

    Related:

    De-Dollarisation: Academic on Why Plans to Axe Greenback 'Not Very Realistic'
    US Accelerates Global De-Dollarisation by Cutting Iran From SWIFT – Economist
    Russia's De-Dollarisation Goes Full Throttle, US Can't Help But Notice It
    US' New Russia Sanctions Bill Bans Americans From Buying Russian Sovereign Debt
    Tags:
    currencies, swap, de-dollarization, sanctions, Indian Ministry of Finance, India, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse