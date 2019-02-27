Register
03:14 GMT +327 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Oil derricks

    Russian Energy Minister Says Current Oil Prices 'Acceptable' - Reports

    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has credited last year’s deal on oil output cuts with helping set a fair price.

    "The market today looks relatively calm and stable, marked by decreasing volatility and more or less acceptable prices for both exporters and importers. We attribute this stability primarily to the deal", he said in an interview with Gazeta.ru.

    The Brent benchmark traded at $65 per barrel, while the WTI was lower at $55 per barrel. Novak said prices bottomed out at $50 in December 2018 when the OPEC and several major oil producers agreed to take an extra 1.2 million barrels a day off the market.

    READ MORE: OPEC Touts Additional Measures to Support Oil Prices Amid Modest Rebound

    "If the glut had continued we would have seen them [prices] sink even deeper. Let me remind you that prices hit $25-27 per barrel in January 2016. It is possible that we would have seen the market hit a new low," Novak added.

    Storage tanks stand in a PDVSA state-run oil company crude oil complex near El Tigre, a town located within Venezuela's Hugo Chavez oil belt, formally known as the Orinoco Belt
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Oil Market to Lose Almost Third of Venezuelan Crude due to US Sanctions - Report
    The new deal on production caps will last until this July. US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday to urge OPEC to "relax and take it easy" after warning that oil prices were getting too high.

    Novak also said in an interview that Russia will reach a reduction in oil output under the OPEC-non-OPEC deal by the agreed volume of 228,000 barrels per day by April.

    READ MORE: Iran's Oil Minister Says Tehran Got Exemption From OPEC-Non-OPEC Oil Output Cuts

    "By 1 February, we started to reduce production somewhere about 90,000-100,000 barrels per day on October 2018. And given that in December we had output rates higher than in October, by some 50,000 barrels, then against December, the reduction has now reached almost 140,000-150,000 barrels per day. These are quite large and high rates of reduction. And I think that we will reach the parameters that were agreed upon under the agreement during March, by the end of March — the start of April", Novak said.

    Last Friday, oil prices fell just below $67 per barrel after the United States hit another record in oil production by pumping 12 million barrels per day, undermining efforts of other major oil producers, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, at limiting their production to stabilize the market.

    READ MORE: Saudi Economists Suggest Qatar Leaves OPEC for Political Reasons

    Related:

    Saudi Arabia to Produce Oil With ‘Near Zero’ Emissions - Aramco CEO
    Strait of Hormuz May Close if Iranian Oil Exports Stopped, IRGC Navy Chief Warns
    BP Chief Calls US ‘Market Without Brain’ for Renewing Record Oil Output
    India Hikes Venezuelan Oil Purchases Amid US Warning
    Tags:
    stance, production, oil prices, Alexander Novak, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse