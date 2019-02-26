Register
05:19 GMT +326 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Power of Siberia pipeline

    Gazprom Plans to Account for Over a Quarter of China's Gas Imports - Statement

    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 30

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's energy giant Gazprom intends to account for more than 25 percent of China's gas imports by 2035 amid growing demand for gas in the country, according to the company's presentation.

    "By 2035, demand for gas in China will more than double. The unclear future of the exploitation of unconventional gas reserves creates huge potential for additional gas imports", the presentation said.

    Gazprom's share in China's overall gas consumption will reach 13 percent by the same year, the presentation showed. The company's gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline are expected to reach their projected capacity of 38 billion cubic meters (1.34 trillion cubic feet) per year by 2025.

    READ MORE: Russia-China Power of Siberia Gas Pipeline Construction Going Ahead of Schedule

    In 2014, Gazprom signed a 30-year framework agreement with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) for annual deliveries of 38 billion cubic meters (1.341 trillion cubic feet) of Russian gas through the Power of Siberia pipeline. Gas supplies are reportedly expected to commence by the end of 2019.

    Power of Siberia pipeline
    © Photo : Gazprom
    Power of Siberia Gas Pipeline to Start Delivering Russian Gas to China in 2020 - CNPC
    The pipeline will also transport gas from production centers in Irkutsk and Yakutia to consumers in Russia’s Far East.

    In 2015, Gazprom and CNPC signed an agreement on constructing the western route pipeline, known as the Power of Siberia-2. This particular pipeline will reportedly supplement the eastern route — Power of Siberia pipeline — and has a planned annual capacity of 30 billion cubic meters.

    According to Gazprom, the Kovyktinskoye field will be one of the main gas sources for the Power of Siberia pipeline. Gazprom also estimates the Kovyktinskoye field to contain 2.7 trillion cubic meters of gas and 90.6 million tonnes of gas condensate, which makes it the most prolific gas reserve in Eastern Siberia.

    READ MORE: Gazprom, CNPC Agree on Construction of Power of Siberia's Underwater Crossing

    Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Gazprom, CNPC to Hold Series of Meetings on Contract on Western Route - CEO
    Last year, Gazprom and CNPC signed an agreement on constructing the western route pipeline, known as the Power of Siberia-2. The pipeline is planned to supplement the eastern route — Power of Siberia pipeline — and has a planned annual capacity of 30 billion cubic meters.

    Gazprom Export said last year that Russian energy giant's supply of gas to China, including via western route, would not affect the volume of the company's deliveries to Europe.

    Director General of Gazprom Export Elena Burmistrova said Monday that the share of Russia's energy giant Gazprom in the European gas market has increased to an all time high of 36.7 percent in 2018, rising over 2 percent compared to 34.2 percent in 2017.

    "In 2018, according to preliminary data, the share of [Gazprom's] gas supplies to the EU countries and Turkey has reached an all-time high and totaled 36.7 percent", Burmistrova said speaking during the Investor Day Presentation.

    Related:

    Nothing to 'Slow Gazprom Down' After EU's Nord Stream 2 Approval – German Media
    Swiss Court Cancels Arrest of Gazprom-Owned Nord Stream Shares - Gas Giant
    Gazprom, Partners Invested Over 6 Bln Euros in Nord Stream-2 - Wintershall CEO
    Nord Stream 2 Construction on Schedule, No Obstacles Seen - Gazprom
    Gazprom CEO Confident Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Will be Completed Despite US Claims
    Tags:
    forecast, imports, gas, Power of Siberia, Gazprom, China, EU, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Missile warhead in silo
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse