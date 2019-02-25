K-Pop Band BTS' Twitter Account #1, Beating Trump in Interactions - Reports

According to data provided by Axios, the K-Pop boy band BTS “is far and away the No. 1 Twitter account”, with its total number of interactions amounting to 407 million.
By comparison, President Donald Trump’s account has been engaged in 1/4 as many interactions, an estimated 104 million, with showbiz diva and singer Ariana Grande trailing just behind, with slightly over 101.8 million.
Twitter interactions, namely the amount of exchanges and posts a Twitter user has made, can be measured using a number of special tools, including the free program Twitonomy. The available data includes the amount a Twitterian posts per day, how much he or she retweets, most retweeted users and those most replied and tagged in tweets.
