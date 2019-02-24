Register
    Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak delivers his first State of the State Address from the Assembly Chambers of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019

    Walk Away: NV Governor to Snub Trump at Annual State Leader Summit

    © AP Photo / Tom R. Smedes
    The annual governor’s meeting at the US White House will see a boycott by at least one state leader, as Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will sit it out on the sidelines in protest of an unauthorized cross-country federal shipment of plutonium waste made to the state last year.

    Ivanka Trump
    © REUTERS / Jim Bourg
    'April 1 Already?' Twitter LOLs as Ivanka Retweets Praise for Trump WH Being 'Driver for Science'
    In announcing his White House boycott, the Democratic governor of the Silver State noted his many attempts at getting members of the administration of US President Donald Trump to respond to requests for data on the threatened transfer of the highly-radioactive material, only to find that officials at the US Department of Energy (DoE) has already approved and clandestinely moved the stuff to a facility in Nevada.

    An estimated 1000 pounds of extremely radioactive plutonium waste was transferred in late 2018 to an unnamed federally-managed location near the shuttered Yucca Mountain Nuclear Waste Repository by the Trump administration without standard state approvals or security clearances, according to reports cited by The Hill.

    "The president, without our knowledge, decided to have half a ton of plutonium shipped to the state of Nevada," stated Sisolak on Saturday, adding, "We don't know when it was shipped, how it was shipped, when it got there."

    United States Military personel and Border Patrol agents secure the US - Mexico border on November 25, 2018 at the San Ysidro border crossing point south of San Diego, California.
    © AFP 2018/ Sandy Huffaker
    US House Dems Introduce Resolution to Block Trump’s National Emergency at Border
    "My main focus is to protect the citizens of my state," the governor said in detailing the reasoning behind his boycott of the Trump White House. "I feel it would be disingenuous to go and have a sit-down dinner with the president and the administration when we've written letters, tried to get responses to why this was done, and thus far heard crickets," cited by The Hill.

    "I'm very disappointed. We've reached out to try to meet with the administration and the secretary and thus far have not been successful," Sisolak noted.

    State governors hold an annual meeting in Washington DC, and this weekend's get-together includes the traditional White House dinner on Sunday night. Monday rounds out the yearly summit out with groups meeting with the president and members of the administration.

    Nevada attempted to sue the DoE in November 2018 to stop plans to transfer the nuclear waste from South Carolina. DoE officials avowed instead that the dangerous material had already been shipped, although no local officials were informed, as is customary.

