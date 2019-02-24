Walk Away: NV Governor to Snub Trump at Annual State Leader Summit

An estimated 1000 pounds of extremely radioactive plutonium waste was transferred in late 2018 to an unnamed federally-managed location near the shuttered Yucca Mountain Nuclear Waste Repository by the Trump administration without standard state approvals or security clearances, according to reports cited by The Hill.
"The president, without our knowledge, decided to have half a ton of plutonium shipped to the state of Nevada," stated Sisolak on Saturday, adding, "We don't know when it was shipped, how it was shipped, when it got there."
"I'm very disappointed. We've reached out to try to meet with the administration and the secretary and thus far have not been successful," Sisolak noted.
State governors hold an annual meeting in Washington DC, and this weekend's get-together includes the traditional White House dinner on Sunday night. Monday rounds out the yearly summit out with groups meeting with the president and members of the administration.
Nevada attempted to sue the DoE in November 2018 to stop plans to transfer the nuclear waste from South Carolina. DoE officials avowed instead that the dangerous material had already been shipped, although no local officials were informed, as is customary.
