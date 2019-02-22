Beijing Says Has No Info About Venezuelan Firms Opening Bank Accounts in China

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing intends to continue fully legitimate and equal cooperation with Venezuela and has no information regarding claims that a number of Venezuelan companies had opened bank accounts in the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday.

"I do not have any information about the details you are inquiring about. What I can tell you is that cooperation between China and Venezuela is based on principles of equality and mutual benefit, it is legitimate and complies with all norms," Geng said at a briefing.

READ MORE: China Rejects US Media Reports About Talks With Venezuelan Opposition as False

Geng also stressed that China would continue exchanges and cooperation with Venezuela in various fields.

© AFP 2018 / MARK RALSTON China Lending Billions to Venezuela So Sanctioned Gov't, Economy Keep Running - Scholar

Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s administration had instructed "a group of executives representing about 50 consumer companies to open bank accounts in Russia, Turkey, China and India and to begin building relationships with suppliers in those countries."

The situation in crisis-torn Venezuela escalated on January 23 when opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing Maduro’s re-election last year. Guaido was almost immediately recognized by the United States and its allies. Russia, China and Mexico, among other nations, voiced support for Maduro, who, in turn, accused Washington of orchestrating an attempted coup.