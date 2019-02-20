Register
    ATOMEXPO 2019 to Host Talks on Nuclear Tech’s Benefit to Sustainable Development

    On April 15–16, 2019, Russia’s southern city of Sochi will host the 11th International Forum ATOMEXPO, dedicated to the advanced nuclear technologies’ contribution to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

    Within a decade, the forum has transformed itself from a Russian nuclear industry event with occasional participation of foreign partners into a global nuclear industry discussion platform. For the first time in the history of the forum, the ATOMEXPO business programme has been compiled by the International Programme Committee, comprising Director General of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency William D. Magwood, Director General of the World Nuclear Association (WNA) Agneta Rising, Chairman of the World Association of Nuclear Operators Jacques Régaldo and former Director General of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency Luis E. Echávarri, among others. 

    9th International Forum ATOMEXPO
    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Record Number of Agreements Signed During ATOMEXPO-2017
    The agenda of the ATOMEXPO 2019 covers global issues of carbon-free energy, responsible approach to the environment and natural resources, “green” investments and international partnership for sustainable development. Round tables and panel discussions will cover topics such as non-energy application of nuclear and radiation technologies in industry, science, medicine and agriculture, distribution of advanced management decisions, and introduction of digital technologies for the development of urban infrastructure and improvement of living standards. The business programme will also include events on pressing issues in the nuclear industry organized by the forum’s business partners – the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency, the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) and the World Nuclear Association. 

    During the forum, guests will be able to find out more about a wide range of nuclear technology applications. The exhibition area will take up over 13,000 square metres. 

    The opening day of the forum will feature the second-ever ATOMEXPO AWARDS ceremony. The ATOMEXPO AWARDS is an international professional accolade celebrating nuclear energy companies for their outstanding services contributing to development of the nuclear industry and its use for the benefit of humankind. 

    For more information about the forum please visit our website, contact us by telephone at +7 (499) 922-89-95, or send us an e-mail at atomexpo@atomexpo.com. Online accreditation for media representatives is now open. Please complete the registration form available on our website. The rules for accreditation and working at the event can be found in the Press Center section on the website

    For reference: The 10th ATOMEXPO Forum in 2018 attracted over 4,000 delegates and guests from 68 countries (compared to 65 countries in 2017 and 55 countries in 2016). The exhibition took place on a total area of 20,000 square metres (compared to 12,000 square metres in 2017). Over 600 companies took part in the event. A total of 39 agreements and other documents on cooperation and partnership, including commercial contracts, were signed on the sidelines of the forum. The event is managed by ATOMEXPO LLC.

