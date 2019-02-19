Register
14:11 GMT +319 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The bull, symbol for successful trading, is seen in front of the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019

    Germany Surpasses Japan, Russia With World's Biggest Trade Surplus in 2018

    © REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach
    Business
    Get short URL
    110

    Germany's trade surplus becomes the world's largest for a third consecutive year, surpassing those of Japan and Russia yet again, but Berlin's trade policies and economic performance have produced tensions between Germany and the US, as well as calls for reforms at home.

    Kristian Rouz — Germany's foreign trade surplus widened last year, a new report found, exceeding that of Japan, as disruptions in the international exchange of goods and services affected the two economies in different ways. Germany's solid performance and tight budget policies, coupled with slowing GDP growth, are now fuelling expectations of possible fiscal stimulus measures.

    READ MORE: Next Round of Chinese-US Trade Talks to Be Held on Thursday-Friday

    According to the Munich-based Ifo Institute for Economic Research, Germany's current account surplus came in at $294 bln, exceeding Japan's $173 bln and Russia's $116 bln. The three countries have run the world's largest trade surpluses for the past few years, but Germany has come in first for three consecutive years now.

    Ifo's measures include the exchange of goods, services, and investments between the countries in question and their international trading partners.

    However, despite its solid performance in absolute numbers, Germany's trade surplus-to-GDP ratio has contracted for a third straight year, having dropped to 7.4 percent last year from 7.9 percent in 2017, Ifo researchers found.

    A judge sentenced political aide and campaign finance manager Tyler Harber to two years in prison for breaking US federal campaign laws, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Friday
    © Sputnik / Andrei Starostin
    US, Chinese Citizens Indicted on Trade Secrets Theft Conspiracy - DoJ
    This trend is raising some concern among German policymakers and economists. Germany's economy is slowing due to the Brexit-related issues and trade friction with the US, as well as rising economic uncertainty within both the EU and the Eurozone.

    Some analysts have suggested that Germany could use its surplus money to finance structural reform at home to boost growth, while others are urging a realignment in Germany's global trade relations.

    "The big question is: do we still have the right international political framework for an economy like ours that is so open to the world?" Michael Hüther of the German Economic Institute in Cologne said. "That's a question that we never had to discuss in the past, but we're discussing it now."

    The Ifo report also found Germany has run solid current account surpluses — above the 6 percent recommended by the European Commission — since 2011. Its surplus-to-GDP ratio hit a record high in 2015, at 8.9 percent. Although it has decreased since then, it remains impressive.

    US President Donald Trump has expressed his dissatisfaction with US-EU trade relations, and as Germany is seen as the bloc's economic powerhouse, its trade performance is the source of most of Trump's dismay. Nonetheless, the US administration appears to be willing to strike a sweeping trade agreement with the EU, but some experts say German surpluses could gradually fade.

    "We are not yet where we want to be (in trade talks). We might have made it one-third of the way, but the most difficult part will be now," German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said.

    In a separate report, Reuters found that Germany's trade surplus with the US declined in 2018, standing at just $55.37 bln, although German exports to the US rose 1.5 percent, to 113.5 bln euros. However, imports increased even more, by 4 percent, to 64.6 bln euros.

    Meanwhile, trade between China and Germany stood at 200 bln euros back and forth, with German exports having risen an impressive 8 percent to 93 bln euros, and imports having swollen by 4 percent to 106 bln euros.

    READ MORE: EU Zealots Might Not Mind: Post-Brexit Free Trade Deal Forthcoming — Commentator

    China welcomes the recent developments in its trade with Germany, as Beijing is seeking new sources of technology and hi-tech goods due to the Trump administration restricting its access to the American market last year.

    "It is noteworthy that Germany's trade with China is almost balanced, suggesting that with the right products, it is possible to engage in mutually beneficial trade," Reint Gropp, President of the Halle Institute for Economic Research, said.

    In the wake of the Ifo report, though, the German government said it will use part of the trade revenues to introduce tax cuts, boost social spending, and reform the national healthcare system.

    German officials believe such investments could spur consumer demand at home, resulting in more German-made goods being sold in the domestic market and reducing the nation's reliance on foreign trade.

    Related:

    Japan Almost Cancelled Brexit Trade Deal Talks Over Offensive Ministerial Letter
    EU Has to Fine-Tune New Payment Mechanism to Trade With Iran Under US Sanctions
    Economist on US Tariffs: 'The Trade War Will Be Particularly Damaging for China'
    Tags:
    GDP, trade, Japan, Russia, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Open Audition for the Miss Russia 2019 Beauty Contest in Moscow's Afimall City
    Looking for Stunners? Watch Them at Miss Russia 2019 Audition in Moscow
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse