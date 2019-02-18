Register
19:45 GMT +318 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    MC-21

    Russia Switches to Domestic Composites for MC-21 Airliner Thanks to US Sanctions

    © Photo: irkut.com
    Business
    Get short URL
    2170

    Earlier, Russian media reported that US sanctions against two Russian tech companies involved in the production of the cutting-edge medium-range jet airliner had cut off access to US and Japanese-made components necessary for the plane's revolutionary composite wing design.

    US sanctions against Russia's Aerocomposit, a subsidiary of United Aircraft Corporation, and ORPE Technologiya (part of Rostec Holding) have pushed back the introduction of the MC-21 from later this year to late 2020, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said.

    "In connection with the fact that the Americans have stopped the supply of composite materials, we are switching to our own composite materials. We already have the necessary designs and Russian partners, including Rosatom," Chemezov said, speaking on the sidelines of the IDEX-2019 expo in the UAE on Monday.

    "Testing is being wrapped up at the moment. Therefore, the deadline for the plane's introduction into mass production is shifting somewhat. We were supposed to have introduced the first of the planes in the series by the end of this year. Now the timeframe will move to somewhere toward the end of 2020," Chemezov added.

    The MC-21
    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    Could Sanctions Ground Russia's Next-Gen Passenger Jet?
    Earlier, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported that components of the MC-21's wings and vertical stabiliser produced by Hexcel, a US-based company, and Toray Industries, a Japanese manufacturer, had been made unavailable after Washington slapped sanctions on two Russian companies involved in the plane's production.

    Kommersant noted that Russia could turn to composites made by Umatex, the composite materials division of Russian nuclear giant Rosatom, but claimed that the company does not yet have the enterprises capable of producing the advanced materials.

    Earlier, amid intensive flight testing of the new plane, Russian officials said the jetliner would be introduced somewhere between the second half of 2019 and early 2020. In any case, the MC-21 is expected to receive certification from Russian civil aviation authorities sometimes this year, with manufacturers hoping to get European Aviation Safety Agency certification by next year.

    The highly anticipated 130-220 passenger aircraft with 6,000 km range is already on backorder by multiple Russian airlines, who have ordered 200 of the planes, with carriers in Europe, the Middle East and Asia expressing interest. Once available, the MC-21 is expected to provide stiff competition to medium-range passenger aircraft produced by Boeing and Airbus, with the Russian plane touted as having superior fuel consumption stats, lower maintenance requirements, higher cruising speed, more comfortable cabin pressure, as well as a price tag millions of dollars below that of the competition.

    Related:

    Syrian Air Airline in Talks to Buy Russia's MC-21 Passenger Planes - CEO
    Russia to Start Flight Tests of Second New MC-21 Aircraft in May
    Boeing Eat Your Heart Out: Flight Testing of Russia's Second MC-21 to Start Soon
    Second Stage of Test Flights of Russian MC-21 Aircraft Launched
    Indonesian Ambassador Says Moscow Yet to Convince Jakarta to Purchase MC-21 Jet
    Could Sanctions Ground Russia's Next-Gen Passenger Jet?
    Tags:
    workaround, sanctions, Rostec, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Irkut, Rosatom, Sergei Chemezov, Japan, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Open Audition for the Miss Russia 2019 Beauty Contest in Moscow's Afimall City
    Looking for Stunners? Watch Them at Miss Russia 2019 Audition in Moscow
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse