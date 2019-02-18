India Becomes Biggest Buyer of Venezuelan Oil After US Sanctions – Reports

India has been importing 620,000 barrels of Venezuelan crude oil a day since early February, up 66 percent from the previous month, the NDTV news channel reported.
Overall Venezuelan exports fell to 1.1 million barrels a day this month, or 9.2 percent since January when Venezuelan oil shipments to the United States were called off in the wake of the sanctions.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, backed by China, Mexico and Russia, accused Guaido of acting at the instructions of the United States and claimed that Washington was plotting together with the opponents of his government to overthrow him and get hold of Venezuela’s oil assets.
