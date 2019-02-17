Register
00:26 GMT +318 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    urban cityscape

    Future Shock: FDA to Approve Fast-Acting Nasal Spray to Stop Depression, Suicide

    © AP Photo / Bullit Marquez
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 03

    In Big Pharma’s first major advance since the mid-20th century in the fight against depression, a new nasal spray that would bring speedy relief to those suffering suicidal thoughts is now edging closer to market.

    The Gomel Region -- part of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exclusion zone
    © Sputnik / Andrei Aleksandrov
    Fire Rages in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone - Reports
    Following an approval recommendation from a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory board, a chemical compound derived from the trance-inducing anesthetic ketamine is on the verge of being marketed to the global medical community by American pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

    The new J&J product, derived from esketamine, a form of ketamine, would be inhaled via a nasal spray, providing — according to reports — almost instantaneous relief from the symptoms of severe depression.

    Intended to be used as a fast-acting antidepressant, patients would use the new drug to counteract incidences of major depression alongside suicidal tendencies by inhaling — snorting — an atomized liquid through the nose, noted Bloomberg in a recent report.

    Billed as being the first prominent pharmaceutical breakthrough in the fight against depression since the 1987 advent of Prozac, J&J has hailed the new drug's speedy reaction time when compared to the several weeks required under standard drug-based therapies.

    Pharma drugs
    CC0
    ‘Simply Outrageous’: Big Pharma Jacks Up Price of Life-Saving Drug Sixfold Amid US Opioid Epidemic
    "I believe esketamine has the potential to be a game-changer in the treatment of depression," stated Walter Dunn, a West Los Angeles Veterans Administration Medical Center psychiatrist and FDA advisory panel member.

    "The rates of response in this treatment-resistant population is better than we've seen," Dunn said, adding that the "rapid timeline of response is better."

    "There's nothing approved that gets patients better this fast," he remarked, cited by Bloomberg.

    Noting that the use of ketamine as a recreational drug is "relatively uncommon," the expert advisory panel pointed to hallucinogenic drug-abuse rates for LSD and ecstasy in the US as being much higher.

    Rotting flesh
    CC0
    Flesh-Rotting 'Zombie' Drug Stronger Than Heroin Claims UK Victims (VIDEO)
    While noting that the unsupervised use of ketamine makes it a "nasty drug," Fairview Health Services system director of medication safety and advisory panel member Steve Meisel, allowed that "it's been around for 50 years," and is well-studied.

    "Those of us who have seen it used know the adverse-event profile is large," Meisel said, cited by Bloomberg.

    Remarkable for this particular drug-approval process was the panel's taking into account of the direct patient experience with the drug in trials.

    "We don't take the patient voice into account enough," he agreed.

    J&J will market the drug under the trade name Spravato, according to a statement from the multinational corporation.

    OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy.
    © AP Photo/ Toby Talbot
    Payback: Florida Sues Big Pharma for Aiding and Abetting US Opioid Crisis
    "Our comprehensive research program for esketamine nasal spray supports a positive benefit-risk profile for adults with treatment-resistant depression," said Husseini Manji of Janssen Research & Development, a J&J branch tasked with shepherding the product to market.

    Inducing an anesthetic trance-like state, ketamine was first discovered in 1962, tested on human subjects in 1964 and used liberally by the US thereafter in surgical procedures during the Vietnam War.

    Gaining popularity in the latter part of the 20th century as a party drug, ketamine — often referred to as ‘Vitamin K' — in 1999 was classified as a controlled substance in the US.

    Related:

    As Canada Celebrates Pot Legalization, Some Fear Big Pharma Takeover
    Modi's Fight Against Pharma Lobby Helped Indians Save $1.7Bln – Minister
    Big Pharma on a Roll: ‘Improved Packaging’ for Big Price Hikes Angers Doctors
    'Pharma Bro': Martin Shkreli Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison
    Tags:
    suicide, depression, ketamine, big pharma, drug cartel, drug legalization, Johnson & Johnson, world, United States

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse