Register
17:18 GMT +317 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A full moon rises over the Victoria Harbour during a complete lunar eclipse, in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century.

    Hong Kong GDP Growth Slows in 4Q18, Fuels Stimulus Expectations

    © AP Photo/ Kin Cheung
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Hong Kong's economy is slowing amid the ongoing trade tensions between Mainland China and the US, as well as the Brexit-related uncertainty, which all render Hong Kongese CEOs anxious of this year's economic outlook.

    Kristian Rouz — Hong Kong's pace of economic expansion has nearly halved in the fourth quarter of 2018 amid investor concern with trade tensions between China and the US, and a resulting decline in capital flow through one of Asia's largest financial hubs.

    Amid the slowing economic growth, Hong Kong authorities are now expected to implement accommodative policies to help bring the autonomous city's economy back on track.

    Huawei's Executive Board Director Meng Wanzhou attends the VTB Capital Investment Forum Russia Calling! in Moscow
    © REUTERS / Alexander Bibik
    Huawei Executive Had at Least 7 Passports From China, Hong Kong - Court Files
    According to Hong Kong's Secretary of Finance Paul Chan, the city's GDP growth was less than 1.5 percent in 4Q18 year-on-year, compared to 2.9-percent expansion in the previous quarter. City officials observed a slowdown in retail sales, zero growth in Hong Kong exports, as well as rising investor anxiety over the potential effects of possible further escalation in the trade dispute between the US and Mainland China.

    "The economic slowdown was very obvious", Secretary Chan said. "The impact of China-US trade friction on Hong Kong's exports of goods has clearly emerged at the end of last year".

    Hong Kong's exports, mostly, in financial services and commodities, dropped more than previously expected in December, just ahead of the ongoing "trade truce" between China and the US. Although trade in goods between the mainland and Hong Kong intensified that same month, overall retail sales underperformed as well, as the autonomous city is excessively exposed to overseas risks.

    READ MORE: Russia's Rusal Shares Up by 7.7% at Hong Kong Exchange as US Lifts Sanctions

    In this light, experts said that Hong Kong's administration could take steps to support the city's economy and offset fears of disruptions in international financial flows. Such expectations come after the central government in Beijing unveiled fiscal stimulus measures aimed at boosting the mainland's faltering manufacturing sector and domestic investment.

    "People continue to anticipate that China's central government will do more to support economic growth", Castor Pang of Core Pacific-Yamaichi International said.

    Meanwhile, Hong Kong's public finances continued to perform quite well, despite the economic slowdown. The city's budget surplus stood at $7.5 bln for the April-December 2018 period, according to Secretary Chan.

    An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, October 12, 2015.
    China Daily
    China Details Upcoming Fiscal Stimulus, Touts Stable GDP Growth
    However, for the entire financial year 2017, Hong Kong's budget surplus was at $17.58 bln, suggesting that the US-China tensions might have taken a toll on the autonomous city's public revenues as well.

    Secretary Chan also said that total GDP growth for 2018 would likely reach only 3 percent, compared to 3.8 percent expansion in the previous year.

    The official said that the ongoing slowdown in Hong Kong's economy could reverse the ascending trend of the previous decade, as the autonomous city has greatly benefited from serving as a mediator for financial transactions between Mainland China and the rest of world.

    However, now that the global demand for Chinese goods is slowing, while one of China's biggest exports markets, the US, is pushing for a dramatic overhaul in bilateral relations, Hong Kong might lose its unique position as the financial gateway to China. US President Donald Trump is pushing for greater openness of the mainland's economy, which, if it happens, could render Hong Kong's mediation irrelevant.

    "From what we see now, I would not rule out such a possibility (of a drastic economic slowdown)", Secretary Chan said. "It would show that the momentum behind our economic growth has slowed down quite quickly".

    READ MORE: Chinese Central Banker Details Upcoming Stimulus to Support GDP Growth

    Chan also said that the ongoing tensions between the UK and EU as part of the Brexit process have also affected Hong Kong's businesses.

    The British-Hong Kongese financial partnership remained strong following the city's return to China back in 1997, and now that UK financials have postponed some of their business growth plans due to Brexit, Hong Kong has suffered some of the consequences.

    "External uncertainties and variations were relatively large, so when we prepared the budget, our theme was to support businesses, protect employment, stabilise the economy and benefit people's livelihoods", Secretary Chan said.

    Chinese and US flags. (File)
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Economist on US Tariffs: 'The Trade War Will Be Particularly Damaging for China'
    The secretary also pointed out that the majority of CEOs at Hong Kong's private-sector enterprises are pessimistic of economic prospects this year. Should Mainland China and the US achieve a sweeping trade deal, Hong Kong will have to boost its economic cooperation with other markets to make up for the possible losses.

    In this light, some say the post-Brexit UK could show a greater interest in Hong Kong, along with Singapore, in its push to expand into non-European markets yet again. However, it remains to be seen how such plans might play out, meaning that corporate strategies from UK banks such as HSBC are in focus at the moment.

    Meanwhile, Secretary Chan said that most CEOs in Hong Kong believe the economic situation in the city would deteriorate this quarter, while outlook for the rest of the year remains unclear and largely depends on how the US-China trade talks play out.

    Related:

    China Details Upcoming Fiscal Stimulus, Touts Stable GDP Growth
    China’s GDP Growth in 2018 Drops to Lowest Level Since 1990
    Russia's Rusal Shares Up by 7.7% at Hong Kong Exchange as US Lifts Sanctions
    Tags:
    economy, stimulus, GDP, GDP growth, Hong Kong, China

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse