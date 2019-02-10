Sri Lanka, Russia Discussing Mi-17 Helicopters Deal for UN Missions – Amb.

"There is a commission that discusses the purchase of Mi-17 helicopters," Jayatilleka said, specifying that the country was going to purchase the helicopters for taking part in UN peacekeeping missions.
The ambassador recalled that Mi-17s were on the agenda of a Sri Lankan senior defence officials' visit to Moscow in early September 2018.
Sri Lanka has been purchasing Mi-17 helicopters since the early 1990s.
The Mi-17 medium twin-turbine helicopter is manufactured in a variety of forms, including cargo, passenger, search and rescue, flying hospital and firefighting models. Over 100 countries worldwide have purchased Mi-17 helicopters.
