Nord Stream 2 AG Says Discrimination Possible Under Revised EU Gas Doctrine

"We continue to agree with the overwhelming majority of European industries who have profoundly criticized the legislative proposal, notably for a lack of impact assessment as well as legislative uncertainty for investors, including potentially discriminatory regulatory treatment of individual pipeline projects,” the Nord Stream 2 AG said in a commentary.
A spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said earlier on Thursday that France intended to support the revision of the EU Gas Directive that would be applied to the Nord Stream 2 project.
