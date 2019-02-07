Nord Stream 2 AG Says Discrimination Possible Under Revised EU Gas Doctrine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The amendments to the EU Gas Directive may create a potentially discriminatory regulatory regime for individual projects, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We continue to agree with the overwhelming majority of European industries who have profoundly criticized the legislative proposal, notably for a lack of impact assessment as well as legislative uncertainty for investors, including potentially discriminatory regulatory treatment of individual pipeline projects,” the Nord Stream 2 AG said in a commentary.

EC Vice-President Maros Shefcovic said in January that Romania, as current chairman of the EU Council, had submitted for consideration a revised version of the amendments to the EU Gas Directive, which could affect Gazprom’s gas pipeline construction projects and the extension of the TurkStream gas pipeline to the European countries.

A spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said earlier on Thursday that France intended to support the revision of the EU Gas Directive that would be applied to the Nord Stream 2 project.