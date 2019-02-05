Register
13:28 GMT +305 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: A worker is seen completing final checks on the production line at Nissan car plant in Sunderland, northern England, June 24, 2010.

    Japanese Car Giant Nissan Secretly Offered Over $100 Mln Over Brexit Fears

    © REUTERS / Nigel Roddis/File Photo
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The minister is among those most vehemently opposed to a 'no deal' Brexit in Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet.

    UK Business Secretary Greg Clark has admitted secret state aid totalling over $100 million was dangled in front of car company Nissan in order to induce the firm to manufacture its new model X-Trail in Sunderland post-Brexit.

    In response to pressure from MPs, Clark released a letter dated October 2016 in which he pledged millions in taxpayer support for the Japanese vehicle giant, promising it wouldn't be "adversely affected" after the UK left the EU.

    The letter is in stark contrast to claims made at the time by Downing Street that "no special deal" had been offered to Nissan — and Clark himself repeatedly denied a special deal had been offered, telling BBC Question Time he didn't "have a chequebook".

    Clark and the government also repeatedly refused to release the letter, despite requests — it was sent by the minister to Nissan's then-chief executive Carlos Ghosn, committed the government to "a package of support in areas such as skills, R&D and innovation" which "could amount to additional support of up to £80 million".

    Ghosn was told it was "a critical priority of our negotiation to support UK car manufacturers and ensure their ability to export to and from the EU is not adversely affected by the UK's future relationship with the EU".

    No No Deal

    Clark has sought to deflect criticism of his handling of the affair by warning a no-deal Brexit "would be ruinous for our prospects" and arguing MPs should support Theresa May's Brexit deal as a result.

    "No-deal is fully acknowledged, certainly by me and the industry, as being ruinous for our prospects. In order to avoid no-deal, we need to come to an agreement in this house," he said in parliament.

    Nissan's car plant in Sunderland employs 7,000 — although it operates on the periphery of a city where 61 percent of residents voted for Brexit in the 2016 referendum.

    A worker is seen completing final checks on the production line at Nissan car plant in Sunderland, northern England, June 24, 2010.
    © REUTERS / Nigel Roddis
    No-Deal Brexit Risks 'Serious' Consequences for UK Exports - Nissan
    However, Nissan has now announced it will no longer manufacture the new model X-Trail SUV in Sunderland with "continued uncertainty" over Brexit a major contributing factor. No jobs were lost as a result, although had the project gone ahead in Sunderland it could've created 741 vacancies.

    Clark's letter didn't make specific assurances about future Brexit policy, although he sought to allay any concerns Ghosn may have had about the UK's departure from the EU.

    "We will continue to do everything we can to make it as easy and rewarding as possible for Nissan to invest. I understand, of course, your worries now about uncertainties as the UK prepares to leave the EU. In particular, your fear that potential future trade arrangements could affect the business case for your investments," he wrote.

    Nissan will now consolidate all X-Trail production at its plant in Kyushu, Japan, with cars manufactured there benefitting from the recently completed free-trade agreement between the EU and Japan, which will reduce all tariffs on cars to zero within seven years.

    Related:

    Nissan May Lose $78Mln in Aid After Scrapping Plans to Produce in UK - Reports
    Ex-Nissan Head Ghosn Claims 'Plot and Treason' Led to His Arrest - Reports
    Economist: 'Practically Nothing' Is Going to Change After Brexit
    Journo: 'A No Deal Brexit Would Not Be as Bad as Many People Say It Would Be'
    Tags:
    brexit concerns, Brexit negotiations, Brexit 'deal or no deal', car market, Brexit, Nissan, Greg Clark, Europe, Japan, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Indian Model on Stage Wearing Clothes Created by Gauri and Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Dressed to Kill: Models and Actresses Don Flashy Outfits at Mumbai Fashion Week
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse