Register
17:29 GMT +304 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ryanair airplane at Stansted airport, London

    Ryanair to Restructure Amid €20m Quarterly Profit Loss, Lobby for EU Fuel Tax

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 11

    UK low-cost airline Ryanair is facing fresh setbacks after company chairman David Bonderman said he will step down in 2020, with CEO Michael O'Leary mulling his own resignation in five years.

    Roughly 30 percent of Ryanair shareholders voted down Mr. Bonderman's re-election bid as company chairman due to last year's wave of flight cancellations, ending his 23-year-long tenure. 

    The news follows the company's first quarterly profit losses of €19.6m (£17.2m) since March 2014. The company transported 32.7m customers compared to 30.4m the year before, where the company boosted profits 9 percent to €1.53bn (£1.34bn).

    Ryanair spokespersons blamed "excess winter capacity in Europe" for profit losses, citing increased competition amongst low-cost carriers.  

    But a 32 percent spike in company fuel prices and 31 percent staff cost increase are more likely to blame, with the airliner's operating costs skyrocketing 20 percent to €1.54bn (£1.35).   

    Mr. O'Leary hinted last year that he could resign in five years, but agreed to another five-year contract, according to the company.

    Ryanair
    © REUTERS / Ralph Orlowski
    Irish Airline Ryanair Obtains UK License for Post-Brexit Flights
    The embattled airliner also unveiled on Monday plans to create four subsidiaries due to the profit losses, mirroring setups in companies such as IAG and British airways, as well as a potential no-deal Brexit which “remains worrying high”, the company said.

    But his role will shift to group CEO, meaning he will manage chief executives for Ryanair, Ryanair Sun, Ryanair UK and Laudamotion. 

    "While a €20m loss in Q3 was disappointing, we take comfort that this was entirely due to weaker than expected air fares so our customers are enjoying record low prices, which is good for current and future traffic growth," Mr. O'Leary said in a press release.  

    "While ancillary revenues performed strongly, up 26% in Q3, this was offset by higher fuel, staff and EU261 costs." 

    Looming EU Aviation Tax and Rising Fuel Costs 

    A EU-wide lobby for aviation fuel taxes could compound Ryanair's high fuel costs claims, as some groups claim climate change has created an impetus to  amend the 2003 Energy Taxation Directive (ETD) which sets tax laws on fuel products in the European Union. 

    A loophole in Article 14 in the directive has encouraged member states to offer tax exemptions on aviation fuel for "domestic, intra and extra-EU flights" since 2003, according to research from Brussels-based Transport and Environment.

    Yellow vests mass protests against the rise in fuel prices in the French capital of Paris
    © Sputnik /
    French Finance Minister Confirms Fuel Tax to Remain Unchanged in 2019
    T&E also said that the UN aviation agency, the International Civil Aviation Organisation, used non-binding resolutions to encourage "mutual fuel tax exemptions" across Europe, along with national-level bilateral agreements across the aviation industry. 

    Bill Hemmings, aviation director at Transport & Environment, said on Sunday that the aviation industry had been "treated with kid gloves for decades when it comes to fuel taxation," adding that countries such as the US India, Brazil, Japan, Norway and Switzerland "all tax domestic aviation fuel". 

    "There is fresh talk of how taxation can help curb climate change, but continuing to give the most carbon intensive of transport modes a free ride is unfair to other taxpayers and to the very many who don't fly," Mr. Hemmings concluded. "But most of all, it's plane stupid."

    Related:

    Ryanair Profit Forecast Drops 7%, CEO Blames Cheap Winter Air Fares
    Irish Airline Ryanair Obtains UK License for Post-Brexit Flights
    WATCH Fight Break Out on Ryanair Plane Prompting Arrival of Armed Police
    'Ugly Black Bastard': Outrage Over Ryanair Passenger’s Brutal Rant (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    fuel tax, civil aviation, commercial profit, debt restructuring, administration, corporate profits, financial loss, European Federation for Transport and Environment (T&E), International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO), Ryanair, Michael O'Leary, David Bonderman, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Indian Model on Stage Wearing Clothes Created by Gauri and Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Dressed to Kill: Models and Actresses Don Flashy Outfits at Mumbai Fashion Week
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse