Register
20:35 GMT +301 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hand holding us dollars

    Int'l Economic Organisation Looking for Tax Harmonisation in Digital Era

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has announced an agreement that could pave the way for a new system of taxation in the world where more and more companies are able to reach customers across the world.

    Some 127 countries and territories agreed to try and find a way, by 2020, to tax profits where they are made rather than where the company is registered, the OECD said Tuesday.

    EU Countries Want Tech Giants' Money

    The rise of technology companies, such as Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft, has pushed the European Union to reconsider taxation. All of these firms were launched in the United States, but their products and services are used in many other countries around the world.

    As taxes differ in the EU member states, a foreign company can choose where it wants to set up a factory or an office.

    READ MORE: Corporations in EU Not Paying Fair Share in Taxes — Analysts

    Ireland's welcoming tax policy backfired, when the European Commission ruled in 2016 that Apple had to pay Dublin more than 14 billion euros ($16 billion) in back taxes. Brussels found that Ireland gave Apple preferential treatment. Ireland said it disagreed with the ruling and planned to appeal it, but took the money and put it in escrow fund pending the appeal results.

    "There has been some progress, such as mutual tax information, between Luxembourg, Belgium, France and Germany for example, but a lot of water will come under the bridges before real tax harmonization can be seen… There is no tax solidarity between EU countries," economist Eric Dor, a professor at the IESEG School of Management in Lille, told Sputnik.

    Business Welcomes OECD Efforts

    The European Confederation of employers, BusinessEurope, welcomes "the progress made by the OECD towards an international solution to address the tax challenges of the digitalisation of the economy," the organization's senior media adviser Sofiya Yevchuk told Sputnik.

    BusinessEurope supports the OECD efforts to tackle tax fraud and evasion, as these practices damage those who pay their taxes in full, Yevchuk said.

    "However, it is important that any new measure does not further burden those taxpayers and should be aimed to those who avoid paying taxes," she added.

    OECD experts still have a lot of work to do, fiscal law expert Thierry Afschrift, of the Afschrift association of fiscal lawyers which spans several cities around the world, told Sputnik.

    "These countries only state that they agree to discuss! Absolutely nothing is done yet. The OECD experts envisage to find other criteria for taxation than the head office location, to determine where taxation is applied. Double taxation must be of course avoided. The OECD would like to use the notion of ‘significant economic presence’. This would add some measure of multilateralism to what are only bilateral agreements between countries now," Afschrift said.

    READ MORE: Unmanned Taxis May Appear in Moscow in 2022 — Tech Giantc

    Taxes Can Get Political

    Nicola Tournay, a spokesman for Belgium's People's Party (PP), believes that the reasons why the tax harmonization is hard to achieve are political.

    "To make decisions on this matter, the member states of the European Union are obliged to reach a unanimous agreement. So, it is enough that one single member state prefers to support full tax competition and the unanimity cannot be reached: the reform fails," Tournay told Sputnik.

    In addition, taxes on large US companies could anger Washington, exposing EU firms to potential retaliation, Tournay added.

    Afschrift also warns of the importance of the US attitude to global tax reform.

    "Europe is the party requesting a change; the United States for the moment has no interest in moving. Facebook and the other digital giants are largely profitable and really create wealth in the United States. These companies pay taxes and pay 80 percent of their taxes in the United States. Europe has only users and customers of these firms," Afschrift said.

    However, the United States may have shifted its stance a little recently, according to Tournay.

    "The revolutionary agreement in principle of the OECD in Paris, seems to show that Washington relaxes on the subject of tax havens. The United States feels the need to consolidate its own tax base after having made many tax cuts. This is a major turning point," the PP spokesman said.

    Afschrift is more sceptic about the OECD's chances to succeed.

    Explicit material
    CC0
    Erect the Wall: US Lawmaker Introduces Porn Tax Bill to Fund Trump's US-Mexico Barrier

    While the OECD is working on a global scale, some have decided to go it alone. EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager reportedly said last month that the commission had not given up on an EU-wide digital tax plan. The idea was backed by France and Germany, but opposed by a number of other member states.

    READ MORE: Austria to Introduce Tax on Tech Giants With Annual Revenues Over $864Mln — Kurz

    France has stuck with the plan and is now working on a national tax on large technology companies. Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in late January the government would receive a draft bill on the tax by the end of February, and the parliament would be able to vote on it soon afterwards. The new tax will target companies with more than 750 million euros ($860 million) in global sales and 25 million euros in France.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    technology, money, tech giants, taxes
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Rudy Ruby ties her corset prior to performing in a burlesque show in Madrid
    The Week in Pictures: 26 January - 1 February
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse