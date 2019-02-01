Register
01 February 2019
    New Siemens AG headquarters are seen in Munich, Germany, June 14, 2016.

    Siemens Inks Deal With Novatek to Supply Gas Compressors for Arctic LNG 2 Plant

    © REUTERS / Michaela Rehle/File Photo
    Business
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian gas producer Novatek said in a press release that it had signed a deal with German tech giant Siemens to buy compressors for its new Arctic LNG 2 natural gas liquefaction plant.

    "The scope of supply under the contract includes three feed gas compressors and six boil-off gas compressors", the Russian firm said in a press release.

    Equipment for the third production line, or LNG train, will be made in Russia, Novatek deputy chief Aleksandr Fridman said, adding this was "consistent with our strategic aim of creating and developing an LNG Center of Excellence in Russia."

    "Siemens and NOVATEK have a successful working relationship as they supplied to gas turbine generators and boil-off gas compressors for our Yamal LNG plant. Our next project, Arctic LNG 2, will utilize new technological solutions and employ domestic manufacturers", Fridman said.

    Vladimir Putin pays official visit to People's Republic of China
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Russia to Enhance Energy Alliance with China
    Last May, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree defining the national development goals of Russia for the period until 2024. Under the decree, the load of the shipping Northern Sea Route, running along the Russian Arctic coast, should reach 80 million tonnes by 2024.

    The Arctic LNG 2 plant will include three LNG trains, with a total annual capacity of 19.8 million tonnes. It will draw hydrocarbon resources from the Utrenneye field, estimated to hold nearly 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas (70 billion cubic feet) and 105 million tonnes of liquids.

    Tags:
    LNG, purchase, Siemens, Novatek, Russia
